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Viking vs Sabah FK: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 4 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Lyse Arena

Viking vs Sabah FK kicks off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.

How to watch Viking vs Sabah FK live on TV and online

DAZN will show the Champions League match between Viking and Sabah FK live. Subscribers can stream it there.

Viking and Sabah FK: Recent results

Viking have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. They lost 3-2 to Bodø/Glimt most recently, after beating Tromsø 3-1. Across those five matches, Viking scored 14 goals and conceded 12.

Sabah FK also have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five matches. They lost 3-2 to Turan Tovuz most recently, but beat Slavia Prague 2-0 in the Champions League. Across the five matches, Sabah scored seven goals and conceded six.

Viking vs Sabah FK: Line-ups

Viking vs Sabah FK: Form

Viking vs Sabah FK: Head-to-head record

Viking vs Sabah FK: The tables