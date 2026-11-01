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VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Kick-off time

DFB Pokal Frauen - 1/8 2 Nov 2026 - 12:00

VfL Wolfsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim kick off on 02.11.2026 at 18:00.

Watch VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim live today: TV channel and live stream

You can watch the match live on WOW. All live-stream options are listed below.

VfL Wolfsburg and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: This week's talking points

With four wins and one defeat from their last five competitive matches, Wolfsburg go into this cup tie in strong form. They most recently beat 1. FC Köln 3-0 in the Bundesliga, having previously beaten Mainz 05 5-0. Wolfsburg scored 17 goals and conceded just three across those five matches. Their only defeat in that run came against Hoffenheim in September.

Hoffenheim also have four wins and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. They most recently lost 3-0 to Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga, but before that beat Mainz 3-1 and won 1-2 at Nürnberg. In the DFB Cup, Hoffenheim beat Greuther Fürth 4-1. Across those five matches, they scored eleven goals and conceded seven.

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Line-ups

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Form

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: Head-to-head record

VfL Wolfsburg vs. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim: The tables