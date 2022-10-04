WATCH: VAR chaos before Schick's penalty shocker for Leverkusen in Porto

VAR stole all the headlines in the first half of Porto's Champions League victory against Bayer Leverkusen!

Visitors appeal for handball - not given

Porto go up the other end and score

Goal disallowed, penalty given and... missed!

WHAT HAPPENED? As the first half drew to a close at the Estadio do Dragao on Tuesday, there was a two-minute period of pure madness. Porto thought they had opened the scoring, only to see their goal chalked off for a handball that had happened at the other end just moments earlier. Patrik Schick stepped up to take the resulting penalty and missed it! Take a look at the strange sequence of events below.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The penalty miss turned out to be very costly for Schick and Leverkusen. Second-half goals from Zaidu Sanusi and Galeno gave Porto a vital 2-0 win to move second in Group B with their first points of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR PORTO? It's important that the Portuguese side are able to build on the win against Leverkusen. They face the Bundesliga strugglers again next Wednesday away from home and will be desperate for a repeat of the result.