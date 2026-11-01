Free Friday Fixture BBC ✅ Broadcasts one live Friday evening Bundesliga fixture each week throughout the season. ✅ Streams seamlessly across smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices via the universally accessible BBC iPlayer. ✅ Offers fans a guaranteed weekly dose of top-flight German football without requiring a costly sports subscription. Monthly from Free (Requires UK TV licence) Stream BBC Full Sunday Schedule Amazon Prime Video ✅ Holds the exclusive UK broadcast rights for all Bundesliga fixtures played on Sundays. ✅ Allows you to pay only for the exact matches you want to watch on an à la carte basis, without being tied to a monthly contract. ✅ The rights package also includes exclusive coverage of the crucial promotion and relegation play-offs at the end of the campaign. Purchase from £2.49 per match Click here Free Friday Fixture BBC ✅ Broadcasts one live Friday evening Bundesliga fixture each week throughout the season. ✅ Streams seamlessly across smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices via the universally accessible BBC iPlayer. ✅ Offers fans a guaranteed weekly dose of top-flight German football without requiring a costly sports subscription. Monthly from Free (Requires UK TV licence) Stream BBC Full Sunday Schedule Amazon Prime Video ✅ Holds the exclusive UK broadcast rights for all Bundesliga fixtures played on Sundays. ✅ Allows you to pay only for the exact matches you want to watch on an à la carte basis, without being tied to a monthly contract. ✅ The rights package also includes exclusive coverage of the crucial promotion and relegation play-offs at the end of the campaign. Purchase from £2.49 per match Click here Free Friday Fixture BBC ✅ Broadcasts one live Friday evening Bundesliga fixture each week throughout the season. ✅ Streams seamlessly across smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices via the universally accessible BBC iPlayer. ✅ Offers fans a guaranteed weekly dose of top-flight German football without requiring a costly sports subscription. Monthly from Free (Requires UK TV licence) Stream BBC

Topics of the week: What happened at Union Berlin and 1. FC Köln?

Union Berlin have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they suffered a 5-0 home defeat to Köln in the DFB Cup. Before that, the Iron Ones drew 1-1 with Augsburg and 0-0 with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. They scored just two goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

For 1. FC Köln, the last five competitive matches have brought two wins, two draws and one defeat. Their emphatic 5-0 cup win over Union Berlin followed a 0-0 Bundesliga draw with Schalke 04. Their only defeat in that spell came away to Eintracht Frankfurt, who beat them 1-0. Köln scored nine goals and conceded three across the five matches.

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 1 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Alte Foersterei

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Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: Line-ups

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: Form

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: Head-to-head record

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: The tables