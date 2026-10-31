Union Berlin face 1. FC Köln on 01.11.2026 at 15:30.

Streaming in Germany

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Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: how to watch live on TV and online

DAZN will show the Bundesliga match between Union Berlin and 1. FC Köln live. You can watch the full match through the DAZN app or on the web.

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Union Berlin and 1. FC Köln: recent form

Union Berlin have two wins, two draws and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 5-0 at home to Köln in the DFB Cup. Before that, Union drew 1-1 with Augsburg and 0-0 with Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. They scored just two goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

In their last five competitive matches, 1. FC Köln have two wins, two draws and one defeat. They beat Union Berlin 5-0 in the cup and drew 0-0 with Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga. Their only defeat in that run was a 1-0 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt. Köln scored nine goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: kick-off time

Bundesliga - Game Week 8 1 Nov 2026 - 09:30 Alte Foersterei

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: line-ups

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: form

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: head-to-head record

Union Berlin vs. 1. FC Köln: the tables