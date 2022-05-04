Watch: Rodrygo and Benzema stage incredible Champions League comeback with three goals in 10 minutes

Real Madrid mounted another scintillating Champions League comeback on Wednesday, netting twice in the final minutes against Manchester City to force the semi-final into extra time before Karim Benzema handed them victory from the penalty spot to set up a final date with Liverpool.

Riyad Mahrez appeared to have settled the tie in the second half with his fine strike that put the Citizens 5-3 clear on aggregate.

Rodrygo had other ideas, scoring two goals in as many minutes at the death to City's despair - with Benzema's effort, City conceded three in just 10 electrifying minutes to go out of the tournamnet

Watch Rodrygo's remarkable second

OH WOW, OH WOW, OH WOW, OH WOW!!!!!



Rodrygo bags his second goal in a matter of minutes!



How has this happened!? 😱#UCL pic.twitter.com/WuimFkZdvI — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2022

TWO GOALS IN TWO MINUTES FROM RODRYGO TO LEVEL THE TIE. BERNABEU BEDLAM! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UAr6zwvhm2 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 4, 2022

Watch Benzema score from the spot

REAL MADRID HAVE GONE AHEAD! 😮



And of course, Karim Benzema had to get in on the goals! 🎯



This game is something else!#UCL pic.twitter.com/2XMX5teIhy — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 4, 2022

KING KARIM IS INEVITABLE.



REAL MADRID SHOWING WHY THEY ARE THE KINGS OF EUROPE. 💥 pic.twitter.com/nWF0itchuO — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 4, 2022

Rodrygo and Benzema set new Champions League marks

In dragging Madrid back into contention, Rodrygo set a new first in the competition.

Never before had a single player scored twice in a Champions League knockout game once the 90 minutes were up.

Benzema, meanwhile, took his knockout tally to 10 in this year's tournament to tie Cristiano Ronaldo's 2016-17 record, also for Madrid.

Article continues below

Three of those came in another spectacular comeback, against Paris Saint-Germain, while Chelsea were hit for four in the quarters and City conceded three times to the France ace.

With seven goals, then, Benzema has scored more than any other player against Premier League teams in a single Champions League competition, while at 34 he is the second-oldest player to hit in both legs of a semi-final, behind Madrid great Alfredo Di Stefano who achieved the feat at 37 in 1963-64.

Further reading