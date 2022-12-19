WATCH: Two legends back together! Xavi and Iniesta reunited at Barcelona training

Barcelona head coach Xavi was reunited with fellow club legend and former midfield partner Andres Iniesta as he paid a visit to a training session.

Iniesta visits Barcelona training

Filmed catching up with Xavi

Pair made over 1000 appearances combined for Barca

WHAT HAPPENED? With club football getting ready for a swift return following the conclusion of the World Cup, Xavi is leading the pack at Barcelona once again as they prepare for a frantic second half of the season. He had time for a chat, though, as good friend and fellow midfield general Iniesta stopped by to pay him a visit at training.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Together, Xavi and Iniesta became bona fide Barcelona legends and formed two thirds of arguably the greatest midfield trio football will ever witness, with Sergio Busquets sweeping up behind them. But while Busquets continues to play and Xavi coaches him from the dugout at the Camp Nou, Iniesta is enjoying the final years of his career out in Japan, captaining Vissel Kobe.

WHAT NEXT? The 38-year-old signed an extension in 2021 for another two seasons, meaning he won't be leaving Japan just yet.