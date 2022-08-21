WATCH: Trippier scores stunning free-kick in Newcastle-Man City thriller

Kieran Trippier scored a wonderful free-kick to give Newcastle a two-goal advantage on Sunday - but Manchester City stormed right back

Trippier scored free-kick to extend lead to 3-1

His first goal since February

Man City fought back to equalise

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle were awarded a free-kick in the 54th minute, and Kieran Trippier blasted a shot from 25 yards to beat Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trippier is part of Newcastle's new wave of high-profile signings since a change in ownership, and he's been an excellent addition so far at St. James' Park. He helped ignite a strong finish last term and has again made an impact to start this campaign.