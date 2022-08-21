WATCH: Trippier scores stunning free-kick in Newcastle-Man City thriller

- Trippier scored free-kick to extend lead to 3-1
- His first goal since February
- Man City fought back to equalise
WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle were awarded a free-kick in the 54th minute, and Kieran Trippier blasted a shot from 25 yards to beat Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson.
The 'Bury Beckham'!! WHAT A GOAL!! 🤯💥— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 21, 2022
Kieran Trippier with an UNSTOPPABLE free-kick! ⚫️⚪️ #NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/XhkldDZJIh
A PERFECT free kick from Kieran Trippier gives Newcastle a 3-1 lead over the defending champions! #NUFC— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) August 21, 2022
📺: @USA_Network & @TelemundoSports #MyPLMorning | #NEWMCI pic.twitter.com/WNGNV6LXfV
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Trippier is part of Newcastle's new wave of high-profile signings since a change in ownership, and he's been an excellent addition so far at St. James' Park. He helped ignite a strong finish last term and has again made an impact to start this campaign.