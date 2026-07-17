WATCH: Trevor Noah joins The Late Run with Chad Ochocinco

Then it goes deeper: street football under apartheid, why your country's style of play tells you everything about where you grew up, the 2010 vuvuzelas (and the player who blamed them), and why he still stands by "Africa won the World Cup." Plus, Ocho and Trevor debate the USMNT flameout, whether the USA would beat Belgium in a best-of-seven, and why Alexi Lalas is actually good for American soccer.