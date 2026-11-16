Want to use your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from somewhere it might be geo-blocked? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).

Choose a trusted provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet). Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the official app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to watch the match.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 6 16 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Sitterstadion

Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday in their final UEFA Nations League B, Group 1 match.

Having already secured promotion to League A, Murat Yakin's side go into the match top of the table. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia was enough to seal promotion early.

Yakin has said he will rotate the squad and give players who have had little game time during this international break a chance. The team's basic structure should remain intact.

After Scotland's 2-1 win over North Macedonia, Sébastien Pocognoli heads to St. Gallen looking to carry that momentum forward.

Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart operation, giving Scotland a boost in midfield. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance, equalling Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.

Looking further ahead, Pocognoli has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney in a bid to persuade them to play for Scotland.

Find out where to watch the match live below.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Recent form

Switzerland have four wins and one draw from their last five games. The Nati failed to score in their most recent outing, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia. Before that, they scored twelve goals and conceded just one in four games, including a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 wins over North Macedonia.

In their last five games, Scotland have two wins, one draw and two defeats. They most recently beat North Macedonia 2-1, having previously lost 2-1 to Slovenia and 3-0 to Switzerland. Scotland scored five goals and conceded six in that period.

Switzerland vs Scotland: Line-ups

Switzerland vs Scotland: Form

Switzerland vs Scotland: Head-to-head record

Switzerland vs Scotland: The tables