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Switzerland vs Scotland: Kick-off time
Switzerland host Scotland at the Sitterstadion in St. Gallen on Monday in their final UEFA Nations League B, Group 1 match.
Having already secured promotion to League A, Murat Yakin's side go into the match top of the table. A 0-0 draw in Slovenia was enough to seal promotion early.
Yakin has said he will rotate the squad and give players who have had little game time during this international break a chance. The team's basic structure should remain intact.
After Scotland's 2-1 win over North Macedonia, Sébastien Pocognoli heads to St. Gallen looking to carry that momentum forward.
Scott McTominay returns to the squad after his heart operation, giving Scotland a boost in midfield. Andy Robertson could make his 102nd international appearance, equalling Kenny Dalglish's long-standing record.
Looking further ahead, Pocognoli has contacted dual nationals such as Archie Gray and Hayden Hackney in a bid to persuade them to play for Scotland.
Find out where to watch the match live below.
Switzerland vs Scotland: Recent form
Switzerland have four wins and one draw from their last five games. The Nati failed to score in their most recent outing, a 0-0 draw in Slovenia. Before that, they scored twelve goals and conceded just one in four games, including a 3-0 win over Scotland and two 3-0 wins over North Macedonia.
In their last five games, Scotland have two wins, one draw and two defeats. They most recently beat North Macedonia 2-1, having previously lost 2-1 to Slovenia and 3-0 to Switzerland. Scotland scored five goals and conceded six in that period.
Switzerland vs Scotland: Line-ups
Switzerland vs Scotland Probable lineups
Switzerland vs Scotland: Form
Switzerland vs Scotland: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Switzerland vs Scotland: The tables
Grp. 1
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|1
|+10
|13
D
W
W
W
W
|2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|3
|+2
|8
D
W
L
W
D
|3
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|7
W
L
W
L
D
|4
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|12
|-11
|0
L
L
L
L
L