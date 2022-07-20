Watch: Stanway stunner wins Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final for England against Spain
England's Georgia Stanway scored a stunning long-range winner against Spain in their Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final clash on Wednesday. Stanway netted from distance in extra-time to put the hosts up 2-1 in Brighton, and they held off their rivals to advance to the semi-final.
The goal came after Ella Toon scored in the 86th minute to level the scoreline after Spain seized the lead in the 54th minute on a goal from Esther Gonzalez.
Watch: Stanway's stunning goal
What did Stanway say post-match?
"Unreal," she told BBC One of the result. "That shows the level we’re at. We get a setback and we come back. Job done. Focus on the semis.
"I wasn’t too sure [if the shot was going in]. It’s one to be proud of. I'll remember today. We put in a massive shift. We just have to enjoy this moment and crack on."
