Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Live£50

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Europa League
team-logoSparta Prague
epet Arena
team-logoAFC Bournemouth
Watch it on HBO MaxWatch it on TNT Sports 2
Falza Rivaldi
Assisted by

Watch Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth live today: Who is showing the match on TV and online?

Sparta Prague vs AFC Bournemouth
Sparta Prague
AFC Bournemouth
Europa League

Sparta Prague play Bournemouth in the Europa League. But who is showing the match live on TV or streaming it today?

Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or from another part of the world where you might face geo-blocks? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN

Watch securely from anywhere - save up to 80% on 2-year plans

from £3.99/mo
Livestream without slowdowns
Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time.
Connect to a global server network
With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming.
Keep your activity private and secure
ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on.

Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trustworthy VPN provider and download the app to your device (PC, phone, tablet).
  • Choose a server location. Pick a VPN server in the country where the match is officially being broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
CanadaFubo
New ZealandDAZN
IrelandTNT Sport 2
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
Hong KongbeIN Sport Max Hong Kong
SingaporeStarHub TV+
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit the official broadcaster. Visit the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.
  • Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to watch the match.

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Game Week 4
epet Arena

Sp. Prague and Bournemouth kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

Watch Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth live today: TV channel and live stream

RTL+ will show Sparta Prague vs Bournemouth live in Germany. Find the full broadcast details below.

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Recent form

Sparta Prague have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five competitive fixtures. They most recently drew 0-0 with Bohemians 1905 Prague. Their emphatic 5-1 win over Slovacko stands out, but they also lost 0-2 to Banik Ostrava in the cup and 0-1 to Olympiakos Piraeus in the Europa League. Across those five matches, Sparta scored six goals and conceded three.

Bournemouth have won their last five competitive matches without conceding a goal. Their latest result was a 2-0 Premier League win over Leeds United. Before that, they beat Aston Villa 3-0 in the EFL Cup and AC Milan 3-0 in the Europa League. Across those five matches, Bournemouth scored ten goals and conceded none.

SPP

SPP - Form

BOS
D0-0
OLY
L1-0
SLO
W5-1
BOS
L0-2
BOH
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BOU

BOU - Form

SUN
W2-0
MIL
W3-0
MUN
W0-3
AVL
W3-0
LEE
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/0
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Line-ups

Sparta Prague vs AFC Bournemouth Probable lineups

Manager

  • B. Priske

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Form

SPP

SPP - Form

BOS
D0-0
OLY
L1-0
SLO
W5-1
BOS
L0-2
BOH
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BOU

BOU - Form

SUN
W2-0
MIL
W3-0
MUN
W0-3
AVL
W3-0
LEE
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/0
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: Head-to-head record

Sp. Prague vs Bournemouth: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
OlympiacosOlympiacosOLY
431041+310
D
W
W
W
2
BenficaBenficaBEN
3300102+89
W
W
W
3
Bayer LeverkusenBayer LeverkusenB04
330080+89
W
W
W
4
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
330081+79
W
W
W
5
FerencvarosFerencvarosFTC
330093+69
W
W
W
6
Union St.GilloiseUnion St.GilloiseGIL
321081+77
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
321093+67
D
W
W
8
BesiktasBesiktasBJK
321095+47
D
W
W
9
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
321042+27
D
W
W
10
AZ AlkmaarAZ AlkmaarAZ
320162+46
W
W
L
11
Omonia NicosiaOmonia NicosiaOMO
320154+16
L
W
W
12
RennesRennesREN
413043+16
D
D
W
D
13
LyonLyonOL
320156-16
L
W
W
14
Real SociedadReal SociedadRSO
311183+54
W
D
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
311185+34
D
L
W
16
Sparta PragueSparta PragueSPP
311153+24
L
D
W
17
Levski SofiaLevski SofiaLES
31113304
W
D
L
18
Dinamo ZagrebDinamo ZagrebDZG
311134-14
L
W
D
19
Sturm GrazSturm GrazSGR
311113-24
W
L
D
20
NEC NijmegenNEC NijmegenNEC
311158-34
W
D
L
21
SalzburgSalzburgSAL
311136-34
D
L
W
22
AnderlechtAnderlechtAND
310243+13
W
L
L
23
HoffenheimHoffenheimTSG
31025503
W
L
L
24
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
310245-13
L
W
L
25
Celta VigoCelta VigoCEL
310234-13
W
L
L
26
OFI CreteOFI CreteOFI
310234-13
L
L
W
27
Jagiellonia BialystokJagiellonia BialystokJAG
310246-23
L
W
L
28
TorreenseTorreenseTOR
310247-33
L
L
W
29
NK CeljeNK CeljeCEL
301227-51
D
L
L
30
Hapoel Beer ShevaHapoel Beer ShevaHBS
301216-51
L
L
D
31
LillestroemLillestroemLIL
301229-71
L
D
L
32
Lech PoznanLech PoznanLCH
301219-81
D
L
L
33
Viktoria PlzenViktoria PlzenVPL
300327-50
L
L
L
34
MarseilleMarseilleOM
300316-50
L
L
L
35
CelticCelticCEL
300339-60
L
L
L
36
Ararat ArmeniaArarat ArmeniaAMY
3003211-90
L
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google