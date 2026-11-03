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Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Kick-off time
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal kicks off on 04.11.2026 at 21:00.
How to watch Slavia Prague vs Arsenal live: TV channel and live stream
DAZN will show the Champions League match between Slavia Prague and Arsenal live.
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Recent form
Slavia Prague have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five competitive matches. They most recently beat FK Jablonec 5-0 in the Czech league. Before that, Slavia beat Slavia Brno 4-0 in the cup and drew 2-2 with Fenerbahçe in the Champions League.
Arsenal have three wins, one draw and one defeat from their last five competitive matches. The Gunners most recently won 1-0 away at Liverpool in the Premier League. Before that, they beat Everton 2-0 and won 1-0 away at Nottingham Forest. Across those five matches, Arsenal scored six goals and conceded three.
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Line-ups
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Probable lineups
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Form
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: Head-to-head record
Head to Head
Slavia Prague vs Arsenal: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|18
|5
|+13
|12
W
W
W
W
|2
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|4
|+8
|9
L
W
W
W
|3
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|6
|+6
|9
W
L
W
W
|4
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|7
|+5
|9
W
W
W
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|10
|5
|+5
|9
W
W
W
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|+4
|9
W
L
W
W
|7
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|4
|+3
|9
W
W
W
|8
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|5
|+5
|7
W
W
L
D
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|7
D
W
W
|10
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|7
L
D
W
W
|11
|4
|1
|3
|0
|10
|5
|+5
|6
D
D
D
W
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|5
|+5
|6
W
L
W
|13
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|5
|+4
|6
W
L
W
|14
|3
|2
|0
|1
|9
|6
|+3
|6
W
W
L
|15
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|6
|+1
|6
W
W
L
L
|16
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|+1
|6
W
L
W
|17
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|9
|0
|6
W
W
L
L
|18
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|6
W
W
L
L
|19
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|5
D
D
W
L
|20
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|0
|4
L
L
W
D
|21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
W
L
D
|22
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|9
|-5
|4
D
L
W
L
|23
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|7
|-2
|3
W
L
L
|24
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|3
L
L
L
W
|25
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|3
L
W
L
|26
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8
|12
|-4
|3
L
L
W
L
|27
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
L
L
W
|28
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
L
L
W
|29
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|-5
|3
L
W
L
|30
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|3
L
L
W
L
|31
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|9
|-6
|2
D
L
D
|32
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|1
D
L
L
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|1
L
D
L
|34
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|10
|-6
|1
D
L
L
L
|35
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|0
L
L
L
|36
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|16
|-15
|0
L
L
L
L