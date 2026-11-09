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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoSerbia
Stadion Rajko Mitic
team-logoGermany
Watch it on Amazon Prime Video
James Freemantle
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Watch Serbia vs Germany live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Serbia vs Germany
Serbia
Germany
UEFA Nations League A

Serbia face Germany in UEFA Nations League A. But who is showing the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download its app to your device (PC, mobile phone or tablet).
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United StatesFubo
United KingdomAmazon Prime Video
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
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Serbia vs Germany: kick-off time

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
Stadion Rajko Mitic

Germany face Serbia at the Rajko Mitić Stadium in Belgrade in UEFA Nations League A, Group 2. Jürgen Klopp's side are looking to close the gap at the top of the table.

After a poor group stage, Serbia are under considerable pressure. Four defeats in their first four matches, including two against Germany and the Netherlands, have left head coach Veljko Paunović's side bottom of the group.

Germany travel to Belgrade with mixed feelings. Klopp has named his 24-man squad for the two matches against Serbia and the Netherlands, counting on strong performances in attack. Niclas Füllkrug leads the Bundesliga scoring chart and returns to the national team after more than a year away.

In goal, Klopp is firmly backing Marc-André ter Stegen, who has returned to his former level after his serious injury at Ajax. In midfield, the Bayern Munich contingent of Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlović and Tom Bischof will drive Germany's build-up play.

A comfortable 2-0 win in the first meeting in Munich gives Germany a platform. They now aim to take the next step towards the quarter-finals in Belgrade and cut the gap to group leaders the Netherlands.

Broadcast details, kick-off time and line-ups are below.

Topics of the week: what has been happening with Serbia and Germany?

Serbia have lost their five most recent competitive matches and have the poorest form in the group. Their latest defeat came on 4 October 2026, when they lost 2-1 to the Netherlands. Before that, Serbia lost 2-0 to Germany and 5-1 to Mexico in a friendly. They scored just five goals and conceded twelve across those five matches.

Germany arrive in Belgrade with a more balanced record: one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five matches. They last played on 4 October, drawing 0-0 with Greece. Before that, Germany beat Serbia 2-0 in their first meeting and drew 1-1 with the Netherlands. They scored four goals and conceded two across those five matches.

SER

SER - Form

MEX
L5-1
GRE
L1-2
NED
L1-2
GER
L2-0
NED
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
GER

GER - Form

PAR
L1-1
NED
D1-1
GRE
L0-1
SER
W2-0
GRE
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Serbia vs Germany: line-ups

Serbia vs Germany Probable lineups

5-3-2
Serbia crest
Serbia
SER
Formation
Germany crest
Germany
GER
4-2-3-1
V. Milinkovic-SavicV. Milinkovic-SavicS. GudeljS. Gudeljteam-logoP. Sukacevteam-logoS. BabicK. NedeljkovicK. Nedeljkovicteam-logoS. ErakovicS. Milinkovic-SavicS. Milinkovic-SavicL. SamardzicL. SamardzicS. LukicS. LukicA. MitrovicA. MitrovicM. CvetkovicM. CvetkovicM. ter StegenM. ter StegenN. BrownN. BrownJ. TahJ. TahP. TreuP. TreuN. SchlotterbeckN. SchlotterbeckS. El MalaS. El MalaJ. KimmichJ. KimmichL. KarlL. KarlF. NmechaF. NmechaF. WirtzF. WirtzK. HavertzK. Havertz
Germany crest
Germany
GER
5-3-2
Serbia

Starting XI

Germany

Manager

  • V. Paunovic
  • J. Klopp

Serbia vs Germany: form

SER

SER - Form

MEX
L5-1
GRE
L1-2
NED
L1-2
GER
L2-0
NED
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
GER

GER - Form

PAR
L1-1
NED
D1-1
GRE
L0-1
SER
W2-0
GRE
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Serbia vs Germany: head-to-head record

Head to Head

SerbiaDrawGermany
1
1
3
UEFA Nations League A
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
0
FT
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
1
FT
World Cup
Germany badge
Germany
GER
0
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
1
FT
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
2
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
1
FT
Friendlies
Germany badge
Germany
GER
1
Serbia badge
Serbia
SER
0
FT
3Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored2/5

Serbia vs Germany: the tables

Grp. 2

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
NetherlandsNetherlandsNED
422075+28
W
D
W
D
2
GreeceGreeceGRE
422053+28
D
D
W
W
3
GermanyGermanyGER
412132+15
D
W
L
D
4
SerbiaSerbiaSER
400438-50
L
L
L
L
Championship Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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