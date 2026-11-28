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Premium Bundle TNT Sports (HBO Max) ✅ Broadcasts up to two live Serie A fixtures each week, heavily focusing on the biggest clubs and highest-profile Sunday evening games. ✅ Packages Italian domestic football alongside complete, exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. ✅ Includes multiple live Premier League matches, Premiership Rugby, and MotoGP in the same linear and streaming package. Monthly from £25.99 Get TNT Sports Free Access BBC ✅ Broadcasts 38 live Serie A matches throughout the season, making top-flight Italian football accessible without a pay-TV subscription. ✅ Streams seamlessly across all smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices via the ubiquitous BBC iPlayer. ✅ In partnership with BBC ALBA, offers alternative language broadcasts for a localized Scottish viewing experience. Monthly from FREE Watch BBC iPlayer Premium Bundle TNT Sports (HBO Max) ✅ Broadcasts up to two live Serie A fixtures each week, heavily focusing on the biggest clubs and highest-profile Sunday evening games. ✅ Packages Italian domestic football alongside complete, exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. ✅ Includes multiple live Premier League matches, Premiership Rugby, and MotoGP in the same linear and streaming package. Monthly from £25.99 Get TNT Sports Free Access BBC ✅ Broadcasts 38 live Serie A matches throughout the season, making top-flight Italian football accessible without a pay-TV subscription. ✅ Streams seamlessly across all smart TVs, consoles, and mobile devices via the ubiquitous BBC iPlayer. ✅ In partnership with BBC ALBA, offers alternative language broadcasts for a localized Scottish viewing experience. Monthly from FREE Watch BBC iPlayer Premium Bundle TNT Sports (HBO Max) ✅ Broadcasts up to two live Serie A fixtures each week, heavily focusing on the biggest clubs and highest-profile Sunday evening games. ✅ Packages Italian domestic football alongside complete, exclusive coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League. ✅ Includes multiple live Premier League matches, Premiership Rugby, and MotoGP in the same linear and streaming package. Monthly from £25.99 Get TNT Sports

Serie A - Game Week 13 29 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

The Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia hosts Sassuolo vs Napoli in Serie A matchday 13 on Sunday 29 November.

Sassuolo are struggling. Roberto D'Aversa's arrival in place of Alberto Aquilani has not turned things around. Genoa beat them last Sunday, leaving Sassuolo in a relegation battle and 17th in the table.

Napoli come into the game after a 2-2 draw away to Manchester City in the Champions League and a 1-0 league win over Torino. Massimiliano Allegri has regained confidence, but Napoli's injury list is not getting any shorter.

Kevin De Bruyne is the biggest absence, sidelined by muscle fatigue after the match at the Etihad. Lobotka and Vergara remain unavailable, while Anguissa is expected to play in midfield.

D'Aversa is expected to stick with the back three he used against Genoa, with Berardi and Laurienté leading the attack. Ninth-placed Napoli want to build on their fine performance in England.

Kick-off time, TV channel and live-stream details for the match are below.

Team news

D'Aversa's Sassuolo are without Kone, Leysen, Volpato, Bakola, Boloca, Paz, Adzic and Skjellerup. No players are suspended. The predicted XI features Muric, Idzes, Caleta-Car, Walukiewicz, Thorstvedt, Van Der Brempt, Matic, Doig, Lauriente, Esposito and Berardi.

Allegri's Napoli are without Lobotka, Vergara, Buongiorno, Meret and Alisson Santos, but have no suspended players. The predicted XI comprises Milinkovic-Savic, Rrahmani, Rafa Marin, Beukema, Olivera, Gilmour, Politano, McTominay, Anguissa, Lang and Hojlund. Further updates may come closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Sassuolo have lost all five of their most recent league matches, with no wins, no draws and five defeats. Genoa beat them 2-0 on 22 November. Before that came a 3-0 defeat to Roma, a 4-2 defeat to Fiorentina, a 6-2 defeat to Lazio and a 2-0 defeat to Como. Sassuolo have scored four goals and conceded 17 across those games.

Napoli have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five games. Their latest result was a 2-2 Champions League draw against Manchester City on 24 November, following a 1-0 win over Torino. They also drew 1-1 with Lazio, lost 4-1 to Porto and lost 2-0 to Juventus. Across those games, they scored six goals and conceded 10.

Head-to-head record

Napoli won the most recent meeting, beating Sassuolo 1-0 in Serie A on 17 January 2026. Napoli won all five matches considered, leaving Sassuolo without a point. They scored 11 goals and conceded one.

League table

Sassuolo sit 17th in Serie A, while Napoli are ninth.