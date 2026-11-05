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RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Lotto Park

On 05.11.2026, RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg kick off at 18:45.

How to watch RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg live today: TV and live stream

RTL+ will show RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg live. The available broadcast options are listed below.

Talking points of the week: What has been happening at RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg?

Across their last five competitive matches, RSC Anderlecht have won twice, drawn none and lost three times. They most recently beat KVC Westerlo 4-1, having suffered a heavy 0-4 defeat against KAA Gent in the match before. In the Europa League, they beat Bialystok 3-0 but lost twice. Anderlecht scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

RB Salzburg have four wins and one draw from their last five matches. They most recently beat Austria Lustenau 5-1 and have gone unbeaten in their last three Bundesliga matches. In the Europa League, they drew 2-2 against NK Celje. Salzburg scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Line-ups

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Form

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Head-to-head record

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: The tables