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RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Lotto Park

RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg kick off at 18:45 on 05.11.2026.

How to watch RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg live today: TV and live stream

You can watch RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg live on RTL+. All available broadcast options appear below.

RSC Anderlecht and RB Salzburg: Recent form

RSC Anderlecht have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches, with no draws. They most recently beat KVC Westerlo 4-1, having suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to KAA Gent before that. In the Europa League, they have a 3-0 win against Bialystok and two defeats. Anderlecht scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.

With four wins and one draw from their last five matches, RB Salzburg are in strong form. They most recently beat Austria Lustenau 5-1 and have gone unbeaten in their last three consecutive Bundesliga matches. In the Europa League, they drew 2-2 against NK Celje. Salzburg scored 15 goals and conceded six across those five matches.

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Line-ups

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Form

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: Head-to-head record

RSC Anderlecht vs. RB Salzburg: The tables