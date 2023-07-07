Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has been mobbed by jubilant Al-Ahli fans following his arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Brazilian bid farewell to Anfield

Moving to Middle East as a free agent

Given a raucous welcome

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international is among those to be taking on a new challenge in the Middle East. He has become a free agent at the end of his contract at Anfield but, at 31 years of age, would still appear to have plenty left in the tank. Al-Ahli are hoping that proves to be the case, as he prepares to join their ranks, and supporters in Jeddah have swallowed the South American up after giving him the most fanatical of welcomes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Firmino spent eight years on Liverpool’s books, taking in 362 appearances and scoring 111 goals while claiming Premier League, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and Carabao Cup winners’ medals.

WHAT NEXT? Firmino is forming part of the mass exodus of talent from Europe to the Middle East, with the hard-working frontman joining the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves and N’Golo Kante in that part of the world.