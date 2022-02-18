Crawley Town boss John Yems has seen his post-match rant in the wake of a 1-0 defeat to Hartlepool go viral, with the disgruntled Red Devils coach labelling the match officials “clowns” while making reference to “Jack the Ripper”.

The 62-year-old was left incensed after seeing his side beaten on home soil by a solitary effort from Omar Bogle, who he feels should have been sent off for an earlier foul on Jack Payne that left his player sporting a nasty graze on his leg.

No action was taken at the time, with Yems – who was dismissed himself late on - taking aim at referee Brett Huxtable and his team of assistants after a demoralising setback for a side looking to force their way into League Two play-off contention.

Watch: Yems' incredible ref rant

Yems said: “He [Huxtable] can’t move around the pitch.

“I don’t want to see anybody sent off but you see a tackle out there today. The geezer (Bogle) should have got six months, let alone a yellow card. And you can’t talk to him about it.

“You get the hump. Of course you get the hump. And I get sent off - deservedly. You shouldn’t talk to referees like that. But if that’s a referee, I’m going to take the game up myself because that is not acceptable.

“The three of them, to be fair... the fourth official has agreed he should have gone. And then the geezer scores a goal.

“Payney will be out now. Payney has got a mark on his leg like Jack the Ripper has got hold of him.

“But you can’t say nothing to these clowns because they won’t do nothing. And I mean clowns. Absolutely ruined the game.”

What has been the response to Yems’ rant?

While supporters across the country have revelled in seeing Yems lose his cool, the Football Association has not taken kindly to his rant.

A statement from Crawley on the club’s official website reads: “Crawley Town FC’s John Yems has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 following their EFL League 2 fixture against Hartlepool United FC on Saturday 12 February 2022.

Article continues below

“It is alleged that the manager used abusive and/or insulting words towards a match official following the end of the fixture. It is also alleged that he used abusive and/or insulting words and/or gestures towards a match official following his dismissal.

“John Yems has until Friday 18 February 2022 to provide a response.”

Further reading