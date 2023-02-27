WATCH: Quick thinking! Fiorentina star Cristiano Biraghi scores sublime free-kick from halfway line

Fiorentina left-back Cristiano Biraghi netted a sensational goal as La Viola cruised to a 3-0 victory away to Verona on Monday evening.

Biraghi catches Verona switched off

Tries his luck from quick free-kick

Scores spectacular goal from distance

WHAT HAPPENED? With their side already 2-0 down, Verona fans in attendance at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi were completely stunned when Fiorentina left-back Biraghi slyly took a quick free-kick from the halfway line in the 90th minute, pinging it down the field, over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net for 3-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There was plenty of confusion around the goal as Biraghi took just about everyone in the stadium, the pitch and even BT Sport's cameraperson and commentator by surprise. Verona complained to referee Federico La Penna after the goal was allowed to stand, with Fiorentina's Rolando Mandragora staying on the floor and appearing injured, while a Verona player checked on him in the process. But, despite the goal seemingly taking the referee by surprise also, he allowed it to stand.

WHAT NEXT? Defeat leaves Verona stuck in the Serie A relegation zone, three points behind 17th-placed Spezia, while Fiorentina remain lumbered in the mid-table ahead of a huge game against current champions Milan at the weekend.