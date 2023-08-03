Watch live Premier League football with Sky Sports

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Sky Sports remains the best place to get your football fix, with 128 live Premier League games broadcast throughout the 2023-24 season.
The broadcaster, whose presence has been intertwined with the Premier League since its inception in 1992, continues to offer the biggest monopoly and, therefore, the best bang for your buck if you're a Premier League fan.
Moving with the times, Sky customers now no longer require a satellite dish to catch all of the action with options such as Sky Stream, Sky Glass, and Sky Go.
Outside of the Premier League, Sky also holds the rights to the Sky Bet Championship, Carabao Cup, Scottish Premier League, Bundesliga, and Women's Super League. Sky Sports will show 500 live games between now and May 2024.
