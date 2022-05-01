Watch: Pickford produces stunning sprawling save for Everton in must-win game vs Chelsea

Jordan Pickford showed that his reflexes remain razor sharp during Everton's crucial victory against Chelsea, with the Toffees goalkeeper producing a stunning sprawling save at Goodison Park which saw him deny Blues captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

The England international saw one of his uprights struck by a shot from Kai Havertz during the second half on Merseyside, with a full-length dive seeing him get nowhere near that strike.

He was, however, to bounce back to his feet and fall away towards his other post as Azpilicueta sought to rattle home a rebound for the visitors.

What did Pickford Everton's win?

Speaking to BBC Sport after the victory, which moved Everton to within two points of Burnley and Leeds above them in the battle against relegation, Pickford said: "I am a very passionate person and it means the world to us to get the result today.

"Our character and team spirit drove us on today and with the fans behind us like they were it was incredible. Now is about today, we will enjoy it, but come next week we will be focused on the next games.

"I worked hard all week. It is rewarding when you make the saves to help the team out as they help you out as well. It is a team effort and that was my job.

"We know their quality, they are Champions League winners and we got the feeling at Goodison that with hard work and dedication we would get the result.

"The fans are very passionate. To get that buzz on the bus coming in it touches you. We have still got five games, we will take them as they come."

Asked about Pickford's save from Azpilicueta, Toffees captain Seamus Coleman said: "That save he came back off the line and parried out was world class and we see that on a daily basis in training and that is why he is England's number one - some of the saves were world class.

"I have been here a long time and never been in this situation but never felt like I did coming into the stadium today - the flares and genunine passion in grown men's faces singing the Everton songs, if that doesnt touch you as players you mgiht as well hang up the boots."

What is Pickford’s record in 2021-22?

Pickford headed into a meeting with Chelsea on Sunday boasting just five clean sheets to his name from 30 Premier League appearances.

He was, however, fully aware of how important it would be for Everton to shut out the top-four hopefuls on home soil.

Toffees fans did their bit before kick-off in a passionate show of support outside Goodison, with the plan being to inspire those taking to the field.

Richarlison fired Everton in front against Chelsea early in the second half, following a mistake by Azpilicueta, before Pickford got in on the act by frustrating Thomas Tuchel’s side at the other end of the field.

