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Serie A
team-logoParma Calcio 1913
Stadio Ennio Tardini
team-logoBologna
Watch it on DAZN
Falza Rivaldi
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Parma Calcio 1913 vs Bologna
Parma Calcio 1913
Bologna
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between Parma Calcio 1913 and Bologna, with kick-off time and team news

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crest
Serie A - Game Week 11
Stadio Ennio Tardini

DAZN has exclusive rights to Parma v Bologna. You'll need a subscription to watch on a smart TV, smartphone, tablet or computer. Customers with both DAZN and Sky subscriptions can also watch on DAZN 1, available on satellite channel 214.

At the Tardini in Parma, Parma host Bologna in a derby on matchday 11 of Serie A 2026/27. Both sides arrive on the back of wins in the previous round.

Alberto Gilardino's Parma beat Atalanta 3-0 in Bergamo for a historic away victory. The result lifted them out of the relegation zone and took them to eight points.

Simone Lontani stole the show in Bergamo. Born in 2008, the striker has already scored five goals this season. The former AC Milan youngster scored Parma's third, putting the ball through Pasalic's legs before guiding a precise right-footed shot into Carnesecchi's bottom corner.

Meanwhile, Raffaele Palladino's Bologna have won three in a row, most recently beating Monza 2-1. They have stepped up a gear since Palladino replaced Domenico Tedesco as manager and will look to keep that run going.

Parma want to build on Gilardino's first win as their manager and strengthen their position in the table. Bologna are chasing a fourth straight victory as they look to consolidate theirs.

Watch Parma v Bologna live on TV or via streaming.

Team news

Parma Calcio 1913 vs Bologna lineups

3-5-2
Parma Calcio 1913 crest
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
Formation
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL
3-4-3
G. DaffaraG. DaffaraE. Del PratoE. Del PratoA. N'DiayeA. N'DiayeM. TroiloM. TroiloV. SierroV. SierroG. FabbianG. FabbianB. CremaschiB. CremaschiM. KeitaM. KeitaE. ValeriE. Valeriteam-logoS. LontaniD. RomeroD. RomeroL. SkorupskiL. SkorupskiN. CasaleN. CasaleM. DarmianM. DarmianA. TheateA. TheateJ. MirandaJ. MirandaN. ZorteaN. ZorteaL. FergusonL. FergusonT. PobegaT. PobegaF. BernardeschiF. BernardeschiN. CambiaghiN. CambiaghiJ. OdgaardJ. Odgaard
Bologna crest
Bologna
BOL
3-5-2
Parma Calcio 1913

Starting XI

Bologna

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Gilardino
  • R. Palladino

Gilardino is expected to stick with much of the starting XI that beat Atalanta. Daffara is likely to start in goal, with Delprato, N'Diaye and Troilo in defence, and Britschgi, Fabbian, Sierro, Keita and Valeri in midfield. Lontani is set to start up front again, while Romero and Touré are competing for a place. Drobnic and Bernabé are out.

For Bologna, Palladino is expected to start Skorupski in goal behind a back three of Casale, Darmian and Theate. Miranda, Amondarain, Ferguson and Pobega are likely to play in midfield, with Bernardeschi and Cambiaghi supporting centre-forward Odgaard. He has been called upon to replace the injured Piccoli. Holm, Enem and De Silvestri are unavailable.

Parma Calcio 1913

Injuries and Suspensions

Bologna

Recent form

PAR

PAR - Form

INT
L3-0
TOR
L0-3
LAZ
L2-1
UDI
D0-0
ATA
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
1/5
BOL

BOL - Form

LEC
W1-2
INT
L1-3
CGL
W0-2
MIL
W2-4
MON
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Parma have won one, drawn one and lost three of their last five league matches, scoring six goals and conceding nine. Their latest result, a 3-0 win over Atalanta, gave Gilardino his first Serie A victory since replacing Cuesta. Before that, Parma drew 0-0 with Udinese and lost to Lazio (1-2), Torino (0-3) and Inter (0-3).

Bologna have won four and lost one of their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding six. Their 2-1 win over Monza followed an away victory over AC Milan (4-2) and a 2-0 win against Cagliari. Their only defeat in that period came against Inter (3-1).

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

Parma Calcio 1913DrawBologna
2
1
2
Serie A
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
0
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
1
FT
Coppa Italia
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
2
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
1
FT
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
1
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
3
FT
Serie A
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
2
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
0
FT
Serie A
Bologna badge
Bologna
BOL
0
Parma Calcio 1913 badge
Parma Calcio 1913
PAR
0
FT
5Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5

When the teams last met on 8 February 2026, Bologna hosted Parma and won 1-0. Bologna have the better record across their last five competitive meetings, with three wins to Parma's one and one draw. Those results include Bologna's 3-1 win at the Tardini in November 2025 and Parma's 2-0 home win in February 2025.

League table

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
LazioLazioLAZ
10910248+1628
W
W
W
W
W
2
InterInterINT
108112613+1325
L
W
W
W
W
3
RomaRomaROM
107302810+1824
W
W
D
W
D
4
ComoComoCOM
10721188+1023
W
W
W
W
D
5
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
106312112+921
W
L
W
W
D
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
116232415+920
L
W
W
D
W
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
105231310+317
W
L
W
L
D
8
CagliariCagliariCGL
115151015-516
W
L
L
L
L
9
BolognaBolognaBOL
114341413+115
D
W
W
W
L
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
104241713+414
L
W
D
L
W
11
TorinoTorinoTOR
114251517-214
D
L
L
W
W
12
GenoaGenoaGEN
104151014-413
W
W
W
L
W
13
AtalantaAtalantaATA
103251620-411
L
D
D
L
W
14
LecceLecceLEC
113171222-1010
D
L
L
L
W
15
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
11236815-79
D
W
D
L
L
16
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
102261523-88
W
D
L
L
L
17
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
102261626-108
L
L
L
L
D
18
MonzaMonzaMON
102171724-77
L
L
L
W
L
19
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
11209821-136
W
L
L
L
W
20
UdineseUdineseUDI
111281225-135
L
L
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Bologna sit ninth in the Serie A table, while Parma are 15th.

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