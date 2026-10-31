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Serie B
team-logoPalermo
Stadio Renzo Barbera
team-logoLR Vicenza
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Watch Palermo v LR Vicenza live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Palermo vs LR Vicenza
Palermo
LR Vicenza
Serie B

How to watch the Serie B match between Palermo and LR Vicenza, with kick-off time and team news

United StatesDCTV
United KingdomDCTV
IrelandDCTV
crest
Serie B - Game Week 10
Stadio Renzo Barbera

DAZN and LaB Channel will show Palermo-LR Vicenza live. Both platforms hold the rights to Serie B 2026/27. Here are the TV and streaming options.

DAZN

DAZN

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LaB Channel

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How to watch Palermo vs LR Vicenza with a VPN

If you're travelling abroad or trying to access your usual streaming services from another part of the world, you may run into geographical restrictions. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

With a VPN such as ExpressVPN, you can establish a secure, encrypted online connection. Change your virtual location to a country where the match is broadcast and you can bypass geographical restrictions to watch your favourite team live.

Palermo's Stadio Renzo Barbera hosts a Serie B meeting between Filippo Inzaghi's Palermo and Fabio Gallo's LR Vicenza. A gulf separates them in the table, but both need points for very different reasons.

Top of the league, Palermo arrive on the back of a run that has underlined their ambitions. They won four of their last five league games before a 3-3 draw against Pisa, showing attacking strength and consistency along the way.

LR Vicenza sit 16th and need points to avoid slipping further towards the danger zone. Gallo knows the Barbera is a difficult place to play, but his team need a response after an inconsistent start to the season.

Away from home, Palermo have shown they can score, beating Empoli 4-2 and Mantova 2-0. Vicenza ended a difficult spell with a 2-0 win over Empoli, but a 2-1 defeat to Modena in the last round halted their momentum.

For the league leaders, this is a chance to consolidate their position. Vicenza are fighting to climb the table. Here's where to watch the match live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Palermo vs LR Vicenza Probable lineups

Manager

  • F. Inzaghi

Palermo manager Filippo Inzaghi has yet to announce his official line-up. There is no information on injured or suspended players, with updates due in the hours before kick-off.

For LR Vicenza, manager Fabio Gallo has also yet to name his team for the away match. There is no information on unavailable players or those one booking away from suspension. He will announce the final squad shortly before the game.

Form

PAL

PAL - Form

BSP
W2-1
EMP
W2-4
MAN
W0-2
CAR
W2-1
PIS
D3-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
LRV

LRV - Form

VER
L2-1
PIS
L0-3
BEN
D2-2
EMP
W0-2
MOD
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Palermo have four wins and a draw from their last five Serie B games. A 3-3 draw against Pisa came last time out, after away wins over Carrarese (2-1) and Mantova (2-0). Across those five matches, they scored twelve goals and conceded nine.

LR Vicenza have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five Serie B games. They lost 2-1 to Modena in the last round after beating Empoli 2-0. Vicenza scored six goals and conceded eight in that five-match spell, with their defending still the biggest concern.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head

PalermoDrawLR Vicenza
1
0
0
Coppa Italia
Palermo badge
Palermo
PAL
2
LR Vicenza badge
LR Vicenza
LRV
2
FT
1Goals Scored1
Games over 2.5 goals0/1
Both teams scored1/1

The only recorded meeting between the sides was a 2-2 Coppa Italia draw on 5 August 2018. No other recent meetings are available.

League table

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PalermoPalermoPAL
97202111+1023
D
W
W
W
W
2
ModenaModenaMOD
106221810+820
D
W
W
L
W
3
Ascoli Calcio 1898 FCAscoli Calcio 1898 FCASC
9531166+1018
W
W
D
D
W
4
MantovaMantovaMAN
105321511+418
D
L
W
L
W
5
PisaPisaPIS
94321813+515
D
D
W
W
D
6
BeneventoBeneventoBEN
104331410+415
L
D
W
D
W
7
SudtirolSudtirolSUD
103521110+114
D
L
D
L
D
8
Calcio PadovaCalcio PadovaBSP
104241011-114
D
W
W
L
L
9
Hellas VeronaHellas VeronaVER
93331613+312
W
D
D
L
W
10
AvellinoAvellinoAVE
93331310+312
D
L
D
W
L
11
CremoneseCremoneseCRE
103341011-112
W
W
L
L
D
12
CesenaCesenaCES
102621114-312
D
W
L
D
L
13
Virtus EntellaVirtus EntellaVEN
102441112-110
L
D
L
W
D
14
CarrareseCarrareseCAR
9315910-110
W
L
W
W
L
15
S.S. ArezzoS.S. ArezzoARE
9315919-1010
L
L
W
D
L
16
LR VicenzaLR VicenzaLRV
92341217-59
L
W
D
L
L
17
Juve StabiaJuve StabiaJUV
93339908
L
W
W
D
D
18
SampdoriaSampdoriaSAM
102261018-88
W
L
D
L
L
19
EmpoliEmpoliEMP
9216815-77
L
L
D
L
L
20
CatanzaroCatanzaroCAT
101361122-116
D
D
L
D
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Palermo sit top of Serie B, while LR Vicenza are 16th. The gap reflects two very different seasons so far.

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download and install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reliable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then download the app to your device.
  2. Connect to a server: Open the app and select a server in a country where the match is being broadcast. For example, if you're in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server.
  3. Clear your cache: Your browser may still store your previous location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to make sure the change takes effect.
  4. Start streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website or app and enjoy the match.

How to get your VPN working on your TV

Want to watch on the big screen instead of your phone or laptop? Here's how to get the stream on your TV.

  • Smart TVs and Fire Sticks: Most TVs and Android devices, such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV, have native VPN apps. Search for your VPN provider in your TV's app store, sign in and connect as you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku and consoles: These devices often don't support VPN apps directly. The simplest solution is to use Smart DNS, usually available in your VPN account settings, or mirror or cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.

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