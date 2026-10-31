United States DCTV United Kingdom DCTV Ireland DCTV

Serie B - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 13:30 Stadio Renzo Barbera

DAZN and LaB Channel will show Palermo-LR Vicenza live. Both platforms hold the rights to Serie B 2026/27. Here are the TV and streaming options.

How to watch Palermo vs LR Vicenza with a VPN

If you're travelling abroad or trying to access your usual streaming services from another part of the world, you may run into geographical restrictions. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.



With a VPN such as ExpressVPN, you can establish a secure, encrypted online connection. Change your virtual location to a country where the match is broadcast and you can bypass geographical restrictions to watch your favourite team live.

Palermo's Stadio Renzo Barbera hosts a Serie B meeting between Filippo Inzaghi's Palermo and Fabio Gallo's LR Vicenza. A gulf separates them in the table, but both need points for very different reasons.

Top of the league, Palermo arrive on the back of a run that has underlined their ambitions. They won four of their last five league games before a 3-3 draw against Pisa, showing attacking strength and consistency along the way.

LR Vicenza sit 16th and need points to avoid slipping further towards the danger zone. Gallo knows the Barbera is a difficult place to play, but his team need a response after an inconsistent start to the season.

Away from home, Palermo have shown they can score, beating Empoli 4-2 and Mantova 2-0. Vicenza ended a difficult spell with a 2-0 win over Empoli, but a 2-1 defeat to Modena in the last round halted their momentum.

For the league leaders, this is a chance to consolidate their position. Vicenza are fighting to climb the table. Here's where to watch the match live on TV and via streaming.

Team news

Palermo manager Filippo Inzaghi has yet to announce his official line-up. There is no information on injured or suspended players, with updates due in the hours before kick-off.

For LR Vicenza, manager Fabio Gallo has also yet to name his team for the away match. There is no information on unavailable players or those one booking away from suspension. He will announce the final squad shortly before the game.

Form

Palermo have four wins and a draw from their last five Serie B games. A 3-3 draw against Pisa came last time out, after away wins over Carrarese (2-1) and Mantova (2-0). Across those five matches, they scored twelve goals and conceded nine.

LR Vicenza have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five Serie B games. They lost 2-1 to Modena in the last round after beating Empoli 2-0. Vicenza scored six goals and conceded eight in that five-match spell, with their defending still the biggest concern.

Head-to-head record

Head to Head Draw 1 0 0 Coppa Italia Palermo PAL 2 LR Vicenza LRV 2 FT 1 Goals Scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0 / 1 Both teams scored 1 / 1

The only recorded meeting between the sides was a 2-2 Coppa Italia draw on 5 August 2018. No other recent meetings are available.

League table

Palermo sit top of Serie B, while LR Vicenza are 16th. The gap reflects two very different seasons so far.

NordVPN

Download and install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reliable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then download the app to your device. Connect to a server: Open the app and select a server in a country where the match is being broadcast. For example, if you're in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server. Clear your cache: Your browser may still store your previous location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to make sure the change takes effect. Start streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website or app and enjoy the match.

How to get your VPN working on your TV

Want to watch on the big screen instead of your phone or laptop? Here's how to get the stream on your TV.