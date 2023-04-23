WATCH: Pablo Fornals scores incredible scorpion kick goal for West Ham against Bournemouth

Chris Burton
|
Pablo Fornals West Ham Bournemouth 2022-23Getty
Premier LeaguePablo FornalsAFC Bournemouth vs West Ham UnitedWest Ham United

Pablo Fornals stole the headlines for West Ham in their 4-0 victory over Bournemouth, with the Spaniard scoring a stunning scorpion kick goal.

  • Hammers dominant against Cherries
  • Three points collected with ease
  • Spanish star steals the show

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hammers were always in charge of proceedings against the Cherries, with Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta and Declan Rice all on target before half-time. It was, however, in the 72nd minute that Fornals produced his moment of brilliance, with the 27-year-old midfielder somehow managing to turn a floated cross into the back of the net with an acrobatic flick of his heel.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fornals joins a long list of scorpion kick goalscorers at the very highest level, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Olivier Giroud, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Edinson Cavani having pulled off the impressive trick in the past.

WHAT NEXT? A welcome win on the road for Europa Conference League semi-finalists West Ham has lifted them up to 13th in the Premier League table, six points clear of the relegation zone with seven games left to take in.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

365177 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 31%Karim Benzema
  • 33%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 11%Robert Lewandowski
  • 12%Kylian Mbappe
  • 9%Victor Osimhen
365177 Votes