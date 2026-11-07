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2. Bundesliga
team-logoOsnabrueck
Stadium at the Bremer Brucke
team-logoKaiserslautern
Watch it on Bundesliga App
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Watch Osnabrück vs Kaiserslautern live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Osnabrueck vs Kaiserslautern
Osnabrueck
Kaiserslautern
2. Bundesliga

In Germany’s 2. Bundesliga, Osnabrück play Kaiserslautern. But who is showing or streaming the match live on TV and online today?

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Osnabrück vs Kaiserslautern: kick-off time

crest
2. Bundesliga - Game Week 11
Stadium at the Bremer Brucke

VfL Osnabrück host 1. FC Kaiserslautern at Bremer Brücke in a second-division clash between two sides in very different form.

In 12th place, Osnabrück are trying to keep pace with the mid-table sides. Coach Timo Schultz is searching for consistency after a patchy run of results.

Kaiserslautern arrive in fourth place and in strong form. Coach Torsten Lieberknecht has put the Red Devils firmly in promotion contention.

Four wins from five competitive matches and not a single goal conceded: those are the figures behind the visitors' confidence.

Bremer Brücke could help Osnabrück overcome a difficult task. A home win would significantly improve their position in the table.

Here's where to watch the match live on TV and via stream today.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening at Osnabrück and Kaiserslautern?

Osnabrück have one win, one draw and three defeats from their past five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 2-0 to VfL Wolfsburg. Before that, an emphatic 3-0 win over Greuther Fürth briefly raised hopes. Across those five matches, they scored five goals and conceded six.

Despite a 3-0 loss to Hertha BSC most recently, Kaiserslautern come into the match with four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches. That defeat was the only setback in an otherwise strong run. Before it, FCK beat Hannover 96 2-0 in the DFB Cup and won 1-0 away at 1. FC Nürnberg. They did not concede a single goal in the four matches before the defeat to Hertha.

OSN

OSN - Form

DIF
L0-1
DOD
D1-1
ABI
L2-1
GFT
W3-0
WOB
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FCK

FCK - Form

HDH
D0-0
BOC
W2-0
FCN
W0-1
H96
W0-2
BSC
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Osnabrück vs Kaiserslautern: line-ups

Osnabrueck vs Kaiserslautern Probable lineups

Manager

  • T. Schultz

Osnabrück vs Kaiserslautern: form

OSN

OSN - Form

DIF
L0-1
DOD
D1-1
ABI
L2-1
GFT
W3-0
WOB
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
FCK

FCK - Form

HDH
D0-0
BOC
W2-0
FCN
W0-1
H96
W0-2
BSC
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Osnabrück vs Kaiserslautern: head-to-head record

Head to Head

OsnabrueckDrawKaiserslautern
1
1
3
2. Bundesliga
Kaiserslautern badge
Kaiserslautern
FCK
3
Osnabrueck badge
Osnabrueck
OSN
2
FT
2. Bundesliga
Osnabrueck badge
Osnabrueck
OSN
2
Kaiserslautern badge
Kaiserslautern
FCK
2
FT
3. Liga
Osnabrueck badge
Osnabrueck
OSN
0
Kaiserslautern badge
Kaiserslautern
FCK
1
FT
3. Liga
Kaiserslautern badge
Kaiserslautern
FCK
2
Osnabrueck badge
Osnabrueck
OSN
0
FT
3. Liga
Kaiserslautern badge
Kaiserslautern
FCK
1
Osnabrueck badge
Osnabrueck
OSN
3
FT
7Goals Scored9
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

Osnabrück vs Kaiserslautern: the tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hertha BerlinHertha BerlinBSC
10910238+1528
W
W
D
W
W
2
NuernbergNuernbergFCN
106312413+1121
W
L
D
D
W
3
WolfsburgWolfsburgWOB
105412514+1119
W
D
W
D
W
4
KaiserslauternKaiserslauternFCK
1053297+218
L
W
W
D
W
5
MagdeburgMagdeburgFCM
105232113+817
D
W
L
W
D
6
FC HeidenheimFC HeidenheimHDH
104331718-115
L
D
L
D
D
7
Arminia BielefeldArminia BielefeldABI
104241615+114
W
L
W
W
D
8
St. PauliSt. PauliFCP
102621212012
L
D
D
W
D
9
Greuther FuerthGreuther FuerthGFT
113351319-612
L
W
L
W
L
10
Energie CottbusEnergie CottbusCOT
112541820-211
D
L
D
D
L
11
Eintracht BraunschweigEintracht BraunschweigEBS
113261618-211
D
L
W
L
W
12
OsnabrueckOsnabrueckOSN
103251417-311
L
W
L
D
D
13
BochumBochumBOC
10325811-311
W
D
L
L
L
14
Dynamo DresdenDynamo DresdenDOD
113261520-511
W
L
L
W
D
15
Hannover 96Hannover 96H96
103251016-611
W
L
D
L
W
16
Karlsruher SCKarlsruher SCKSC
103251321-811
W
L
W
L
L
17
DarmstadtDarmstadtSVD
10235919-109
D
D
L
W
L
18
Holstein KielHolstein KielHSK
101541012-28
L
W
D
L
D
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

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