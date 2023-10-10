WATCH: Norwich City release powerful video for World Mental Health Day with strong suicide prevention message

Norwich City have released a video with a strong suicide prevention message for World Mental Health Day.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Canaries posted the video on social media with the caption: "At times, it can be obvious when someone is struggling to cope, but sometimes the signs are harder to spot."

The video revolves around two Norwich fans who regularly visit Carrow Road. While one of them appears to be reserved, the other fan seems to be much more outspoken and cheerful in his appearance. Towards the end of the video, the screen goes black and a message flashes that reads, "At times it can be obvious when someone is struggling to cope". After that, the fan, who appeared to be reserved, comes back to the stadium, this time alone, hanging the club scarf on his friend's empty seat. The video ended with the final message: "But sometimes, the signs are harder to spot".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The video has been viewed millions of times across the world, with the club receiving widespread praise for their initiative.

WHAT NEXT? The film was part of a campaign with mental health charity Samaritans. The club also posted resources for anyone struggling on their website.