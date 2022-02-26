Watch: Neymar's deft touch for PSG against Saint-Etienne

Dan Bernstein
Getty Images

The Brazilian winger pulled out a neat bit of skill during a Ligue 1 win on Saturday

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar dipped into his bag of tricks on Saturday against Saint-Etienne with a deft second-half touch.

Receiving a long pass, he neatly crossed his right leg behind his left to gather control.

The Brazilian hit the post in the second half but could not get involved in the scoring in the 3-1 victory.

Editors' Picks

Watch: Neymar's deft touch for PSG against Saint-Etienne