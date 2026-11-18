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Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will show Napoli v Torino live. Here's how to watch on TV and online.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with both teams going through a difficult spell in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have won just one of their last five matches across the league and Champions League. They have struggled for consistency and defensive solidity, absences are taking their toll, morale is low and the gap to the top is weighing on them.

There is internal controversy, too. Kevin De Bruyne has struggled to settle and is at the centre of transfer speculation suggesting he could leave Napoli as early as January. PSV Eindhoven made an official offer, but Napoli rejected it. The situation remains fluid.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have had problems of their own. Two defeats in their last five league matches, including a heavy 2-0 loss at Frosinone, have halted the momentum they showed in the preceding weeks.

Just one point separates the teams, with Napoli tenth and Torino 11th. That makes this meeting more significant than it might look on paper.

The TV and streaming details are below.

Team news

Napoli face a significant injury crisis: Costantino Favasuli, Stanislav Lobotka, Alisson Santos, David Neres, Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Buongiorno are all out. Allegri must build his line-up from the players available as he awaits more precise fitness updates ahead of the match.

Torino also have absentees. Niccolò Fortini, Franco Israel, Nikola Vlasic and Rafik Belghali are all unavailable to Abate. Further details on the predicted line-ups will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Recent form

Napoli have one win, two draws and two defeats from their last five matches. They most recently drew 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A, having previously lost 4-1 to Porto in the Champions League and 2-0 to Juventus in the league. Their only win in that stretch came away to Monza, where they won 4-1. Across those five games, Napoli have scored 12 goals and conceded 11.

Torino have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five Serie A matches. They drew 1-1 at Lecce last time out, after a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone and a 3-1 home loss to Como. Their wins in that stretch were a 3-2 victory over Monza and a 3-0 win at Parma. Abate's team have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 6 March 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A. Napoli have won three of their last five meetings, Torino have won one and the other ended in a draw. Napoli have scored seven goals in those games to Torino's three.

League table

Napoli currently sit tenth in Serie A, while Torino are 11th.