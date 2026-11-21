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Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 14:45 Diego Armando Maradona

DAZN, Sky Sport and NOW will show Napoli v Torino live. Here's how to follow the match on TV and online.

Napoli host Torino at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona with both teams going through a difficult spell in Serie A.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli have won just once in their last five matches across the league and Champions League. They have struggled for consistency and defensive solidity, while absences have taken their toll. Morale is low and the gap to the top is growing.

There is internal controversy, too. Kevin De Bruyne has yet to settle in and is at the centre of transfer speculation suggesting he could leave Napoli as early as January. PSV Eindhoven have made an official offer, but Napoli have rejected it. The situation remains fluid.

Ignazio Abate's Torino have also lost momentum. Two defeats in their last five league matches, including a heavy 2-0 loss at Frosinone, have checked their progress after encouraging signs in the preceding weeks.

Just one point separates them: Napoli are tenth and Torino 11th. That makes this meeting more consequential than their positions might suggest.

Here's where to follow the match live on TV and online.

Team news

Napoli face a significant injury crisis, with Costantino Favasuli, Stanislav Lobotka, Alisson Santos, David Neres, Leonardo Spinazzola and Alessandro Buongiorno out. Allegri must put together a line-up from the players available as he awaits more precise fitness updates ahead of the match.

Torino also have several absentees: Niccolò Fortini, Franco Israel, Nikola Vlasic and Rafik Belghali are all unavailable to Abate. Further details on the probable line-ups will follow in the hours before kick-off.

Form

Napoli have recorded one win, two draws and two defeats in their last five matches. Most recently, they drew 1-1 with Lazio in Serie A. Before that came a heavy 4-1 Champions League defeat to Porto and a 2-0 league loss to Juventus. Their only win in that period was a 4-1 victory away to Monza. Across those five games, Napoli have scored twelve goals and conceded eleven.

Torino have recorded two wins, one draw and two defeats in their last five Serie A matches. They drew 1-1 at Lecce most recently, following a 2-0 defeat at Frosinone and a 3-1 home loss to Como. Their wins in that period were a 3-2 victory over Monza and a 3-0 victory at Parma. Abate's team have scored six goals and conceded seven.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 6 March 2026, when Napoli won 2-1 at the Maradona in Serie A. Napoli have won three of their last five meetings, Torino have won once and one ended in a draw. Napoli have scored seven goals in those games and Torino three.

League table

Napoli are currently tenth in Serie A, while Torino are 11th.