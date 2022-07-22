Watch: Mourinho gives awkward cheer as Roma fan proposes to girlfriend in front of him

Two fans got engaged in front of the veteran coach, even if he was caught unawares by the whole event at first glance

Jose Mourinho was on hand to witness a dream moment for two Roma fans as he played spectator to a marriage proposal this week - even if the Portuguese's cheery reaction might have been needed to help make the most of a potentially awkward situation.

In a video posted to the club's official social media channels, the manager met with a pair of fans for photos at the club's training facilities - but even he and his flair for the dramatic likely did not anticipate one of them getting down on their knee.

But the veteran coach shrugged off the chance of unease to applaud the gesture as the duo were engaged, offering his congratulations to them both.

WATCH: Mourinho celebrates fan proposal in typical fashion