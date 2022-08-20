It was a finish right out of the 36-year-old's top drawer

Modric left Marchesin rooted to the spot

Restored Real Madrid's one-goal lead

11th consecutive La Liga season he has scored in

WHAT HAPPENED? With the scoreline level between Real Madrid and Celta Vigo after 40 minutes, Luka Modric took it upon himself to get his side back in front. The five-time Champions League winner left Renato Tapia in a heap on the floor before curling a sensational effort beyond Agustin Marchesin and into the top corner from 25 yards.

Modric soon turned provider as he picked out Vinicius Junior with an unbelievable through ball to start one of the most clinical counter attacks you'll see all season. The Brazilian remained ice cold when Marchesin raced out to meet him and, after taking the ball past the Celta goalkeeper, he slotted into the empty net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having opened his goalscoring account for the season, Modric has now scored in 11 consecutive La Liga seasons for Real Madrid. The goal restored the Spanish champions' one-goal lead after Karim Benzema and Iago Aspas both scored early penalties.