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Mjällby vs. Borac Banja Luka: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Strandvallen

The match between Mjällby and Borac Banja Luka kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Mjällby vs. Borac Banja Luka live today: TV channels and live streams

Mjällby and Borac Banja Luka: Recent form

Mjällby have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They most recently drew 0-0 with Kalmar FF after a 1-2 away win at Örgryte. In the Conference League, they drew 1-1 with Saburtalo Tiflis. Across those five matches, they scored three goals and conceded five.

Borac Banja Luka have won four of their last five matches, losing the other. They most recently won 2-4 away at Celik Zenica after beating Sloga Doboj 2-0. In the Conference League, Borac beat Kuopion PS 2-0 but lost 1-2 to Panathinaikos. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded only three.

Mjällby vs. Borac Banja Luka: Line-ups

Mjällby vs. Borac Banja Luka: Form

Mjällby vs. Borac Banja Luka: Head-to-head record

Mjällby vs. Borac Banja Luka: The tables