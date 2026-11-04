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Conference League
team-logoMjaellby
Strandvallen
team-logoBorac Banja Luka
Watch it on HBO Max
Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Mjällby vs Borac Banja Luka live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Mjaellby vs Borac Banja Luka
Mjaellby
Borac Banja Luka
Conference League

Mjällby play Borac Banja Luka in the Conference League. But who is showing or broadcasting the match live on TV and via live stream today?

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  • Choose the server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is officially broadcast.
United StatesParamount+
United KingdomHBO Max
IrelandHBO Max
Hong KongbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
SingaporebeIN SPORTS MAX Singapore
CaribbeanBluu
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Mjällby vs. Borac Banja Luka: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Strandvallen

The match between Mjällby and Borac Banja Luka kicks off on 05.11.2026 at 18:45.

Watch Mjällby vs. Borac Banja Luka live today: TV channels and live streams

Mjällby and Borac Banja Luka: Recent form

Mjällby have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They most recently drew 0-0 with Kalmar FF after a 1-2 away win at Örgryte. In the Conference League, they drew 1-1 with Saburtalo Tiflis. Across those five matches, they scored three goals and conceded five.

Borac Banja Luka have won four of their last five matches, losing the other. They most recently won 2-4 away at Celik Zenica after beating Sloga Doboj 2-0. In the Conference League, Borac beat Kuopion PS 2-0 but lost 1-2 to Panathinaikos. Across those five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded only three.

MJA

MJA - Form

VAS
L1-0
IBE
D1-1
HAM
L0-2
ORG
W1-2
KAL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BOR

BOR - Form

BSK
W2-0
PAO
L2-1
KUP
W2-0
SLO
W2-0
CEZ
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Mjällby vs. Borac Banja Luka: Line-ups

Mjaellby vs Borac Banja Luka Probable lineups

Manager

  • A. Braennstroem

Mjällby vs. Borac Banja Luka: Form

MJA

MJA - Form

VAS
L1-0
IBE
D1-1
HAM
L0-2
ORG
W1-2
KAL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5
BOR

BOR - Form

BSK
W2-0
PAO
L2-1
KUP
W2-0
SLO
W2-0
CEZ
W2-4
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Mjällby vs. Borac Banja Luka: Head-to-head record

Mjällby vs. Borac Banja Luka: The tables

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
2
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
3
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
220062+46
W
W
3
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
8
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
220031+26
W
W
9
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
10
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
11
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
12
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
211031+24
D
W
13
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
210132+13
W
L
13
AjaxAjaxAJX
210132+13
W
L
15
AtalantaAtalantaATA
21013303
L
W
16
BragaBragaBRA
210123-13
W
L
17
GentGentGNT
210112-13
L
W
18
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
210135-23
L
W
19
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
20
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
20
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
22
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
201145-11
D
L
23
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
24
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
25
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
201112-11
L
D
26
AGFAGFAGF
201112-11
D
L
27
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
28
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
201113-21
L
D
28
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
30
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
31
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
201126-41
L
D
32
ThunThunTHU
200202-20
L
L
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
200226-40
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
200226-40
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
200215-40
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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