Watch Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins host the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 6pm (BST) on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99* £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99** £21.99 / month

* If purchasing the 'Season Pro Regular' package upfront, you will make a saving of £47, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

** If purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package upfront, you will make a saving of £63, compared with paying for it monthly over 12 months.

Those choosing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs Team News

Miami Dolphins Team News

The 0-2 Dolphins are dealing with a crowded injury report featuring 10 players, particularly facing significant instability across their wide receiver corps.

The Wide Receiver Crisis : Rookie wideout Caleb Douglas missed practice entirely on Wednesday after leaving the Week 2 game in a walking boot due to an ankle injury. Fellow rookie Chris Bell, who is still working his way back from a previous ACL tear, was limited with a knee issue. Ryan Miller was also limited due to hip and back tightness, putting a lot of pressure on Malik Washington to step up.

Defensive Boost : The biggest positive for Miami is the return of edge rusher Chop Robinson. After suffering a concussion in practice last week, he was cleared as a full participant on Wednesday without a non-contact jersey, providing a much-needed boost for a Dolphins defense that has uniquely registered zero sacks through two games.

Other Notable Tracker Items : Running back Jaylen Wright was limited due to a foot injury and a stinger. Cornerback JuJu Brents (knee) and long snapper Tucker Addington (shoulder, wearing non-contact red) were also limited. Cornerback Chris Johnson (shoulder) and tight end Seydou Traore (thumb) were both full participants.

Kansas City Chiefs Team News

The 2-0 Chiefs remain in a strong position, but Andy Reid’s squad is navigating several lingering setbacks from training camp alongside minor new tweaks from their Week 2 victory over the Colts.

Patrick Mahomes Status : Fans noticed Patrick Mahomes on Wednesday’s injury report with a knee designation. However, there is no need for panic; he was a full participant in practice and is completely on track to start.

The Left Tackle Situation : Rookie free-agent Kahlil Benson is expected to continue holding down Mahomes' blindside. Incumbent starter Josh Simmons has been sidelined since mid-August with a lingering back injury and sat out Wednesday’s practice once again.

Secondary and Defensive Line Triage : Safety Chamarri Conner (knee), defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), and cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (knee) were all limited participants on Wednesday. Conner is being eased back into football activities after missing early season frames. Defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah also popped up as limited with a quad injury.

Fully Healthy Contributors : Cornerback Mansoor Delane (shoulder), wide receiver Rashee Rice (knee), safety Jaden Hicks (biceps), and linebacker Jeff Bassa (shoulder) all participated fully and are cleared for action.



