Watch: Messi sends good luck message to Suarez following ex-Barca team-mate's return to Nacional

The 35-year-old forward returned to his former team to boost his hopes of earning a spot in Uruguay's World Cup team

Lionel Messi has wished his former Barcelona team-mate Luis Suarez good luck upon his return to boyhood club Nacional. Suarez moved back to the Uruguayan side in a free transfer this summer.

Suarez had been linked with a move to MLS after leaving Atletico Madrid at the end of last season but opted to return to the place his career began, 16 years after his initial departure.

The attacker hopes to boost his chances of securing a place in the Uruguay squad at the 2022 World Cup in November and his old team-mate has passed on his best wishes.

What did Messi say about Luis Suarez?

"You are there. I want to send you a big hug and wish you all the best in this stage," Messi said in a video that was shared on Twitter by Nacional.

"I know how important it is to be there, to return to your home, to return to live in your country after so long, to prepare for the World Cup.

"I wish you the best."

Why did Suarez return to Nacional?

The 35-year-old said it was "impossible to reject" Nacional's offer to head back to his homeland.

The club's fans began a campaign to bring back their youth academy product by posting videos and messages on social media pleading for his return, using the hashtag #SuarezANacional.

Also, tens of thousands of supporters wore masks of his face during the club's recent clash against Cerrito.

The campaign proved effective in convincing him to join once again, as he said: “I just want to thank you for all the affection me and my family have received in the last few days, it's been amazing."

Suarez comes full circle

Suarez came through the Nacional youth academy before getting his chance in the senior team. He did not stick around for long, however, as he was snapped up by Dutch side Groningen just over a year after his first-team debut.

After impressing in the north of Netherlands, Ajax brought him to the capital city and he became a star player, helping them win the Eredivisie in 2011.

Liverpool soon came calling due to his incredible goal record, then Barcelona were able to lure him to Camp Nou after three and a half years at Anfield.

Suarez left Barca as a Champions League and four-time La Liga winner before he was allowed to move to Atletico - where he added another Spanish title to his collection.

He could now see out his career in his homeland with Nacional, who have just kicked off their new Uruguayan Primera Division season.