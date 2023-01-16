WATCH: Martinelli throws Arsenal scarf onto spidercam at Spurs after north London derby win

Gabriel Martinelli ensured that Arsenal colours were flying high after their north London derby win by throwing a scarf onto Tottenham’s spidercam.

Gunners claimed local bragging rights

Arteta's men top of Premier League table

Brazilian forward enjoying himself

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international forward was not on the scoresheet in a 2-0 victory over Spurs, as a Hugo Lloris own goal and a long-range effort from Martin Odegaard sealed the points for Mikel Arteta’s side, but he put in another lively performance on the flanks. Martinelli was very much involved in the wild post-match celebrations, with the 21-year-old adding some red and white decoration to the fixtures and fittings at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Victory for Arsenal over their fiercest rivals has pulled them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, with a club-record points haul collected after 18 games, but there were troubling scenes at the final whistle against Spurs as Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by an angry home supporter.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will be back on home soil for their next outing, with in-form Manchester United due to pay a visit to Emirates Stadium on Sunday.