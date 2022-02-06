Watch: Mane misses penalty after Salah appears to offer goalkeeper advice in Afcon final
Dan Bernstein
Getty
Senegal winger Sadio Mane had a penalty blocked by Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski in the opening 10 minutes of the Afcon final on Sunday.
Mane shot to his left and Gabaski dove the correct direction to make the stop.
Before the save, Mane's club team-mate Mohamed Salah appeared to give Gabaski advise.
Editors' Picks
- Salah vs Mane: Which of Liverpool's 'warriors' will be smiling after Afcon 2021 final?
- Messi in decline? Why PSG's 'bling bling' squad building as much to blame
- Mido: The tumultuous career of an Egyptian golden boy turned Afcon villain
- Anonymous Lukaku bailed out by Alonso and Kepa as Chelsea avoid Plymouth upset
Watch Mane's penalty miss
How did Senegal and Egypt reach the final?
Senegal defeated Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso by a combined score of 8-1 in the knockout stages on their way to the title game.
Egypt, meanwhile, scraped by two continental heavyweights in Ivory Coast and Morocco before advancing past Cameroon on penalties in their semi-final.
Mane and Salah's Afcon output
Entering the final, Mane had scored three goals while Salah had scored two.
Both players are looking for their first Afcon crowns.