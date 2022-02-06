Watch: Mane misses penalty after Salah appears to offer goalkeeper advice in Afcon final

Senegal winger Sadio Mane had a penalty blocked by Egypt goalkeeper Gabaski in the opening 10 minutes of the Afcon final on Sunday.

Mane shot to his left and Gabaski dove the correct direction to make the stop.

Before the save, Mane's club team-mate Mohamed Salah appeared to give Gabaski advise.

PENALTY SAVED!! Mané has smashed it straight at the keeper!! 😲 pic.twitter.com/e85Ryjro0E — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 6, 2022

How did Senegal and Egypt reach the final?

Senegal defeated Cape Verde, Equatorial Guinea and Burkina Faso by a combined score of 8-1 in the knockout stages on their way to the title game.

Egypt, meanwhile, scraped by two continental heavyweights in Ivory Coast and Morocco before advancing past Cameroon on penalties in their semi-final.

Mane and Salah's Afcon output

Entering the final, Mane had scored three goals while Salah had scored two.

Both players are looking for their first Afcon crowns.

