Watch: Mane scores 97th-minute penalty as Senegal beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in Africa Cup of Nations

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane held his nerve to convert a 97th-minute penalty for Senegal in their Africa Cup of Nations opener against Zimbabwe, with the pre-tournament favourites getting off to a winning start.

It looked for long periods as though Aliou Cisse’s star-studded squad would be left frustrated in their first outing of a competition in which they are highly fancied to go far.

There was, however, to be late drama in Bafoussam as a household name from the Premier League was presented with a late opportunity to seal a dramatic victory.

What happened?

With the clock ticking down on a goalless encounter, Zimbabwe were left cursing their luck deep into second-half stoppage-time.

A credible draw for The Warriors appeared to be on the cards, but Kelvin Madzongwe was pulled up for handling inside the box with time running out.

Senegal needed somebody reliable to step up and convert from 12 yards, with Mane happy to take on that task.

Despite being under intense pressure, the Liverpool winger kept his cool to send the goalkeeper the wrong and spark wild celebrations.

Heartbreak for Zimbabwe! 💔



Sadio Mané slots home an added-time penalty to give Senegal the win 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/VLUoqWmxta — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 10, 2022

