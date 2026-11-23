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Champions League - Game Week 5 24 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City host Napoli at the Etihad Stadium in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. Both sides arrive with more doubts than certainties.

Enzo Maresca's City are going through a difficult spell in the Premier League. They drew 1-1 with Fulham on Saturday, and Maresca was left disputing the decision to rule out an Erling Haaland goal after a VAR check.

That draw leaves them without a win in four league games. The defence is a worry too: City haven't kept a clean sheet in nine consecutive matches in all competitions.

Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli returned to winning ways on Saturday, as Scott McTominay's goal earned a 1-0 victory over Torino. It ended a poor run that began with a draw against Lazio and a defeat to Juventus.

Allegri urged caution, insisting Napoli's European fate will be decided above all in the final three matchdays of the league phase. Even so, he repeated that he'll be going after a result at City too.

Key moments could settle this one in Manchester. City are searching for solidity, while Napoli have rediscovered their confidence. Here's everything you need on TV channels, live streaming and kick-off time.

Team news

Enzo Maresca is expected to name a Manchester City XI with Donnarumma in goal, Guehi, Khusanov and O'Reilly in defence, and Cherki, Ndiaye and Foden behind Haaland. Nobody is currently reported unavailable or suspended.

Allegri's probable Napoli XI has Contini in goal, with De Bruyne, McTominay and Hojlund the main attacking reference points. There are no reported injuries or suspensions, but Antonio Vergara went off early against Torino, so expect updates closer to kick-off.

Form

City have two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five games, scoring 7 and conceding 9. Their latest outing was the 1-1 draw with Fulham, while in the Champions League they won 3-2 in Leipzig.

Napoli's record reads the same: two wins, one draw and two defeats, with 7 scored and 8 conceded. After a 4-1 defeat in Porto, Allegri got his side winning again with the 1-0 victory over Torino. The 4-1 away win at Monza remains their biggest of the period.

Head-to-head

City hold the edge in recent meetings, winning three of the last five to Napoli's one, with one draw. All five came in the Champions League. The latest was on 18 September 2025, when City won 2-0 at the Etihad. Overall, City have scored 10 goals to Napoli's 6.

Standings

City sit seventh in the Champions League table, with Napoli down in 27th. That gives the trip to the Etihad real weight for the Italians, who still have a place in the standings to defend.