How to watch today's Manchester City vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester City will take on Arsenal in an early-season top-of-the-table Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Gunners are second in the standings after four rounds, two points behind leaders City. They will be hoping to end the perfect winning start of Pep Guardiola's team.

The last time Arsenal managed to beat City in front of their home crowd was back in January 2015, and Mikel Arteta will have his task cut out this weekend to outthink his rivals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Man City and Arsenal will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the game will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium, as well as being broadcast live on NBC and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Manchester City vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: September 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 4.30 pm BST / 11.30 am ET Venue: Etihad Stadium

The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, with kick-off at 4.30 pm BST / 11.30 am ET.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Manchester City will be missing key playmaker Kevin De Bruyne for Sunday's highly anticipated clash, as the club is reportedly unwilling to take any risks with his recent groin injury sustained during the Champions League.

While De Bruyne’s absence is not expected to be long-term, Phil Foden is likely to step in for his first start of the season. Both Nathan Ake and Oscar Bobb remain sidelined as well.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Rodri; Savinho, Silva, Foden; Haaland.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Walker, Dias, Stones, Gvardiol, Akanji, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand Midfielders: Kovacic, Grealish, Rodri, Gundogan, Silva, Nunes, McAtee, Foden Forwards: Haaland, Doku, Savinho

Arsenal team news

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Odegaard joins Mikel Merino, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Kieran Tierney on the injury list. However, Riccardo Calafiori and Bukayo Saka shook off their knocks to play against Atalanta, and Declan Rice has returned from suspension.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Havertz, Partey, Rice; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto, Raya Defenders: Saliba, White, Magalhaes, Timber, Kiwior Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Havertz, Rice Forwards: Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/03/24 Manchester City 0 - 0 Arsenal Premier League 08/10/23 Arsenal 1 - 0 Manchester City Premier League 06/08/23 Arsenal P1 - 1 Manchester City Community Shield 27/04/23 Manchester City 4 - 1 Arsenal Premier League 16/02/23 Arsenal 1 - 3 Manchester City Premier League

