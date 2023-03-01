WATCH: Man Utd left FUMING! Said Benrahma's goal stands for West Ham despite ball appearing to go out of play

Manchester United went behind against West Ham from Said Benrahma's effort, despite the ball appearing to go out of play in the build up.

Benrahma put Hammers 1-0 up

Ball appeared to cross line in build up

Aguerd own goal made it 1-1 later on

WHAT HAPPENED? Hammers midfielder Tomas Soucek appeared to roll the ball over the sideline before playing in Emerson Palmieri. The Italian full-back then found Benrahma who finished expertly past David De Gea, with the goal allowed to stand in real time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While United were on the receiving end of another tight VAR call 18 minutes later when Casemiro's equaliser was ruled out for offside, they eventually drew level thanks to Nayef Aguerd's own goal 13 minutes from time. Alejandro Garnacho then turned the game on its head in the 90th minute to make it 2-1, meaning United's quadruple hopes are still very much alive.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side face rivals Liverpool in a blockbuster Premier League match on Sunday.