Watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

10 Sept 2026 - 20:35 Melbourne Cricket Ground

The historic Week 1 game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams kicks off on Friday, September 11, 2026, at 1.35am BST. It's taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and marks a major milestone as the NFL's first-ever regular-season game played in Australia.

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers in the UK

The game will be screened live on NFL Game Pass on DAZN and Netflix in the UK.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN is the official way to watch the 2026/27 NFL season in the UK, offering access to every game live and on-demand. This includes the regular season, the playoffs, and Super Bowl LXI. Access to NFL Redzone and the NFL Network is also available. You can purchase NFL Game Pass as a standalone package without needing a regular DAZN subscription.

DAZN offers two primary tiers for the full NFL season, Regular and Ultimate, with options to pay all at once or in monthly instalments.

Subscription Tier Upfront One-off Price Monthly Instalment Plan (12 months) Season Pro Regular £179.99 £18.99 / month Season Pro Ultimate £199.99 £21.99 / month

Those purchasing the 'Season Pro Ultimate' package will also receive these additional features:

Multiview Screen Sharing : Ultimate subscribers can watch up to four live games simultaneously on one screen. This is ideal for packed Sunday nights when multiple games are happening at the same time.

Enhanced Picture and Sound : The Ultimate tier introduces High Dynamic Range (HDR) video quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound. These enhancements apply to marquee broadcasts, including Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, key playoff games, and the Super Bowl.

Alternative Broadcast Feeds : Ultimate gives you access to popular alternative commentaries. This includes the ManningCast with Peyton and Eli Manning, as well as TNF Prime Vision which overlays Next Gen Stats directly onto the live feed.

Account Sharing Limits : If you want to share your account with family or watch on the go, the Regular plan limits you to 2 streams on the exact same internet connection (IP address). The Ultimate plan expands this significantly, allowing up to 5 concurrent streams across 2 entirely different physical locations.

NB: Two Sunday games per week (one game from the 6pm window and one game from the 9pm window) will be subject to blackout restrictions. These two blacked-out games are not live on NFL Game Pass, but they are made available to watch fully on-demand 24 hours after the game ends.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Los Angeles Rams vs San Francisco 49ers Team News

Los Angeles Rams Team News:

The Rams head into Week 1 with massive momentum after an aggressive, star-studded offseason.

Defensive Juggernauts Ready: Superstars Myles Garrett and a newly unretired Aaron Donald have been practicing together to anchor a terrifying front four. Despite dealing with minor training camp inflammation, reports confirm Garrett is close to 100% and will not be limited.

Star Duo Cleared to Play: Head coach Sean McVay confirmed that wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson are both expected to suit up.

Offensive Core Intact: Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford leads a fully-loaded offense featuring Nacua, Kyren Williams, and Blake Corum.

San Francisco 49ers Team News:

While the 49ers have a strong roster participation, they are balancing major defensive line injuries with the return of elite veterans.

Nick Bosa Returns: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris confirmed that star edge rusher Nick Bosa will absolutely play. Bosa missed most of last season with a torn ACL and has been managing patellar tendinitis, meaning he will likely be on a heavily monitored snap count.

George Kittle Tracking Well: Tight end George Kittle, recovering from a January Achilles tear, made the flight to Australia, practiced with zero limitations, and is on track to play.

Defensive Front Decimated: While Bosa is back, the 49ers are severely thin at defensive end. Sam Okuayinonu was just placed on injured reserve (foot surgery), and Mykel Williams remains on the PUP list (ACL). To help fill the void, the team signed veteran Khalid Kareem to the active roster.

Veteran Maintenance: Running back Christian McCaffrey missed the team's opening practice session but returned fully for the second day as part of a routine veteran maintenance plan.

Captains Named: The team officially announced its eight player-voted captains for 2026, which include Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, Trent Williams, Fred Warner, Deommodore Lenoir, and Kyle Juszczyk.







