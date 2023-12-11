Everything you need to know about how to watch and live stream the FIFA Club World Cup in the UK.

The Club World Cup sees the Champions League winners from across the world go head-to-head as they look to claim global superiority. Often a chance for European sides to flex their muscles, Manchester City will undoubtedly be the team to beat, but with Saudi Arabian clubs flexing their own financial might, can you rule out Al-Ittihad, a club that has Fabinho, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema in their side.

The 2023 Club World Cup is all set to be an intriguing one, and here’s all the information you need to watch and live stream the event over the coming weeks…

2023 FIFA Club World Cup fixtures

First Round

Date Fixture Kick Off TV / Stream 12/12/23 Al-Ittihad vs Auckland City 18:00 TNT Sports 3 / discovery+

Second Round

Date Fixture Kick Off TV / Stream 15/12/23 Leon vs Urawa Red Diamonds 14:30 TNT Sports 1 / discovery+ 15/12/23 Al-Ahly vs Winner Matchday 1 18:00 discovery+

Semi-Finals

Date Fixture Kick Off TV / Stream 18/12/23 Fluminense vs Al-Ahly / Al-Ittihad / Auckland City 18:00 TNT Sports / discovery+ 18/12/23 Leon / Urawa Red Diamonds vs Manchester City 18:00 TNT Sports / discovery+

The third-place playoff of the FIFA World Cup will take place at 2:30 pm GMT on Friday, December 22 with the final taking place on the same day with a kick-off time of 6:00 pm GMT.

Which channels have the rights to the FIFA Club World Cup?

The FIFA Club World Cup takes place between December 12 and December 22 in Saudi Arabia and can be watched on TV or streamed online in several different ways.

How to watch TNT Sports in the UK

In the UK, TNT Sports has coverage of the Club World Cup with all fixtures also available to live stream.

You can watch TNT Sports if you're a BT broadband subscriber. Sky and Virgin customers can also find TNT Sports among their respective sports channel offerings.

In terms of live streams, the discovery+ app is now the official home of TNT Sports.