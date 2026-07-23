Where to watch Bolton Wanderers today? Live football streams and TV channels for upcoming games

Bolton Wanderers July TV Schedule

The landscape for EFL Championship broadcasting in the UK continues across Sky Sports platforms. Under the domestic broadcast deal, Sky Sports features over 1,000 live EFL matches each season. For the 2026/27 campaign, Trotters fans can watch Bolton Wanderers across Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports+ gives supporters access to live non-3pm weekend kick-offs, mid-week fixtures, and bank holiday clashes. Meanwhile, marquee weekend matches are broadcast in regular slots across Friday nights, Saturday lunchtimes (12:30 PM), and Sunday afternoons.

Read more: Watch and live stream EFL Championship football

Best Sky Sports Deals for Championship Football

Below you can find a quick snapshot of Sky Sports subscriptions here in the UK. For a more comprehensive overview, check out GOAL's guide to the best Sky Sports deals and offers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How can I live stream Bolton Wanderers matches today?

Depending on scheduling and selection, UK fans can stream live Trotters matches via:

Sky Go: Free for existing Sky Sports subscribers to stream live on mobile, tablet, or desktop devices.

NOW App: For NOW Sports Day or Month Membership holders on Smart TVs, streaming sticks, and mobile.

Sky Sports App: Features integrated Sky Sports+ live streams for active Sky Sports TV customers.

Where can I watch Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup?

Carabao Cup (EFL Cup): Every single match of the Carabao Cup is broadcast live across Sky Sports and Sky Sports+ .

FA Cup: TNT Sports (available via discovery+ ) is the primary broadcaster, sharing free-to-air coverage for select marquee matches per round with the BBC (BBC iPlayer) and ITV (ITVX).

Where can I watch Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Trophy?

If Bolton Wanderers participates in the Vertu Trophy (EFL Trophy), all 127 matches throughout the tournament are broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports and Sky Sports+.

How do I listen to Bolton Wanderers games on the radio?

To listen to live audio commentary without geo-blocking restrictions, international and UK fans can tune in via the club's official streaming platform, Wanderers TV, or through the official Bolton Wanderers App.

For local commentary across Greater Manchester, BBC Radio Manchester provides live match coverage, while national radio broadcasts are split between BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

Where can I watch Bolton Wanderers highlights?

If you missed the live action, catching up on the Trotters is straightforward across multiple platforms:

Platform What is it? When is it available? How much? Sky Sports Football YouTube Quick 2–3 minute match highlights 15–30 mins after full-time Free ITVX / ITV4 EFL Highlights Show featuring expert analysis Saturday nights & Sunday mornings Free (TV license required) Official Bolton Wanderers YouTube Pitch-side angles, tunnel cam & match highlights 24–48 hours post-match Free Wanderers TV / Official App Extended match highlights & full match replays Next day Free (Registration required)



