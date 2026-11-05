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Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Kick-off time
Lincoln Red Imps FC and Hajduk Split kick off on 5 November 2026 at 18:45.
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split live today: TV channel and live stream
Lincoln Red Imps FC and Hajduk Split: Latest form
Lincoln Red Imps have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. In the National League, they most recently thrashed FC Hound Dogs 5-0. Their latest Conference League match ended in a 4-1 defeat to Twente Enschede, following a 2-1 loss to Brann.
With four wins and a draw from their last five matches, Hajduk Split are in impressive form. The highlight was a 2-1 win over Ajax Amsterdam in the Conference League. Hajduk are also dominating the Croatian first division, most recently beating HNK Gorica 5-0. Across those five matches, they scored ten goals and conceded just four.
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Line-ups
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs Hajduk Split lineups
Starting XI
Substitutes
Manager
- J. Pavon
- G. Garcia
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Form
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Head-to-head record
Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: The tables
|#
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|PTS
|Form
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|7
D
W
W
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|+5
|6
W
W
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|4
|+4
|6
W
W
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|6
W
W
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|+4
|6
W
W
|7
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|3
|+3
|6
L
W
W
|8
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|6
W
W
|9
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|+2
|6
W
W
L
|10
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|6
W
L
W
|11
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|+2
|5
D
D
W
|12
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0
|+4
|4
D
W
|13
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|+3
|4
D
W
|14
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|+2
|4
W
D
|15
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|4
D
W
L
|16
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|4
D
L
W
|17
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
D
W
L
|18
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|4
D
L
W
|19
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|-1
|3
W
L
L
|20
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2
D
D
|21
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
D
D
|22
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
D
D
|23
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|2
D
D
L
|24
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|2
D
D
L
|25
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|2
D
L
D
|26
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|1
D
L
|27
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|1
D
L
|28
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
D
L
|29
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|-2
|1
L
L
D
|30
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
D
L
|31
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|1
L
D
|32
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
L
L
D
|33
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
D
L
L
|34
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|1
D
L
L
|35
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|1
D
L
L
|36
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|8
|-7
|0
L
L