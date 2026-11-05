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Conference League
team-logoLincoln Red Imps FC
Europa Sports Park
team-logoHajduk Split
Watch it on HBO Max
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split live today: who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs Hajduk Split
Lincoln Red Imps FC
Hajduk Split
Conference League

Lincoln Red Imps FC play Hajduk Split in the Conference League. But who is showing or streaming the match live today?

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Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Europa Sports Park

Lincoln Red Imps FC and Hajduk Split kick off on 5 November 2026 at 18:45.

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split live today: TV channel and live stream

Lincoln Red Imps FC and Hajduk Split: Latest form

Lincoln Red Imps have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. In the National League, they most recently thrashed FC Hound Dogs 5-0. Their latest Conference League match ended in a 4-1 defeat to Twente Enschede, following a 2-1 loss to Brann.

With four wins and a draw from their last five matches, Hajduk Split are in impressive form. The highlight was a 2-1 win over Ajax Amsterdam in the Conference League. Hajduk are also dominating the Croatian first division, most recently beating HNK Gorica 5-0. Across those five matches, they scored ten goals and conceded just four.

LRI

LRI - Form

BRA
L2-1
LYN
W1-2
TWE
L1-4
LIG
W3-0
HOD
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HAS

HAS - Form

AJX
W2-1
NKV
W1-0
THU
W0-1
IST
D2-2
HNK
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Line-ups

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs Hajduk Split lineups

4-5-1
Lincoln Red Imps FC crest
Lincoln Red Imps FC
LRI
Formation
Hajduk Split crest
Hajduk Split
HAS
4-2-3-1
J. HankinsJ. HankinsG. CardozoG. CardozoC. RutjensC. RutjensJ. EerstelingJ. EerstelingNanoNanoG. TorrillaG. TorrillaM. ToledanoM. ToledanoToniToniB. LopesB. LopesMandiManditeam-logoK. GomezT. SilicT. SilicA. Van HoorenbeeckA. Van HoorenbeeckD. HadzikadunicD. HadzikadunicM. AcapandieM. AcapandieS. HrgovicS. HrgovicD. de AlmeidaD. de AlmeidaA. del MoralA. del MoralA. SanyangA. SanyangK. FayadK. FayadM. SoticekM. SoticekM. SegoM. Sego
Hajduk Split crest
Hajduk Split
HAS
4-5-1
Lincoln Red Imps FC

Starting XI

Hajduk Split

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Pavon
  • G. Garcia

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Form

LRI

LRI - Form

BRA
L2-1
LYN
W1-2
TWE
L1-4
LIG
W3-0
HOD
W0-5
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HAS

HAS - Form

AJX
W2-1
NKV
W1-0
THU
W0-1
IST
D2-2
HNK
W5-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Head-to-head record

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
321031+27
D
W
W
2
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
3
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
4
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
5
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
6
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
7
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
320163+36
L
W
W
8
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
9
AjaxAjaxAJX
320142+26
W
W
L
10
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
320145-16
W
L
W
11
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
312031+25
D
D
W
12
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
13
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
14
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
15
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
311132+14
D
W
L
16
AtalantaAtalantaATA
31113304
D
L
W
17
BragaBragaBRA
311123-14
D
W
L
18
GentGentGNT
311112-14
D
L
W
19
ThunThunTHU
310212-13
W
L
L
20
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
21
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
22
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
23
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
302145-12
D
D
L
24
AGFAGFAGF
302112-12
D
D
L
25
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
302126-42
D
L
D
26
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
27
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
28
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
29
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
301213-21
L
L
D
30
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
31
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
32
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
301214-31
L
L
D
33
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
301226-41
D
L
L
34
KuPSKuPSKUP
301226-41
D
L
L
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
301215-41
D
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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