Want to access your usual streaming service more securely, or watch from another part of the world where you might face geo-blocking? A virtual private network (VPN) can help.

ExpressVPN from £3.99/mo Livestream without slowdowns Live games push networks to their limits. ExpressVPN helps maintain fast, consistent speeds from kickoff to full time. Connect to a global server network With servers in 113 countries, ExpressVPN delivers consistent performance for smooth streaming. Keep your activity private and secure ExpressVPN encrypts your connection and prevents data leaks while you use the services and apps you already rely on. Sales tax applied at checkout where applicable. Any discounts reflect a reduction based on the current monthly service price for the selected tier.

Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted provider and download the app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet).

Choose a trusted provider and download the app to your device (PC, mobile phone, tablet). Choose a server location. Pick a VPN server in a country where the match is officially broadcast.

Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address).

Turn on the VPN and connect to your chosen server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit the official broadcaster. Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights.

Go to the website or open the app of the sports broadcaster that holds the rights. Sign up & find the stream. Create an account or log in with the official broadcaster to access the match.

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Kick-off time

Conference League - Game Week 3 5 Nov 2026 - 12:45 Europa Sports Park

Lincoln Red Imps FC and Hajduk Split kick off on 5 November 2026 at 18:45.

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split live today: TV channel and live stream

Lincoln Red Imps FC and Hajduk Split: Latest form

Lincoln Red Imps have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. In the National League, they most recently thrashed FC Hound Dogs 5-0. Their latest Conference League match ended in a 4-1 defeat to Twente Enschede, following a 2-1 loss to Brann.

With four wins and a draw from their last five matches, Hajduk Split are in impressive form. The highlight was a 2-1 win over Ajax Amsterdam in the Conference League. Hajduk are also dominating the Croatian first division, most recently beating HNK Gorica 5-0. Across those five matches, they scored ten goals and conceded just four.

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Line-ups

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Form

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: Head-to-head record

Lincoln Red Imps FC vs. Hajduk Split: The tables