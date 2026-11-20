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Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

DAZN are showing Lazio v Lecce live and hold the rights to all 380 matches in the 2026/27 Serie A season. Live-streaming options are below.

Lazio return to the Olimpico on Saturday 21 November 2026 to defend top spot against Lecce in the opening match of Serie A's 14th round.

Lazio have won four of their last five league games, with only a 1-1 home draw against Napoli interrupting their run. Gennaro Gattuso's side have scored 14 goals and conceded just four in that spell, with emphatic results including a 6-2 win away to Sassuolo and a 3-0 victory at Juventus.

Lecce sit 14th and need points to pull clear of the danger zone. Eusebio Di Francesco's side have one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five league games. Their most recent positive result was a 1-1 draw against Torino.

Gattuso can call on Davide Frattesi again. He returned from national-team duty carrying a knock but has been declared fully available after a week of normal training with the squad. Albert Gudmundsson is back too after weeks out with a shoulder injury sustained on national-team duty. The Icelander is ready to play a part, though he is unlikely to start.

Mattia Zaccagni and Nuno Tavares remain out after failing to recover in time. Pedraza will play on the left flank, while Diogo Leite will replace Sutalo in central defence.

Fans can watch the match on TV or via live stream.

Team news

Gattuso has Frattesi back, fully fit after training with the squad all week. Gudmundsson is available again after rejoining the squad on Thursday 12 November following a long spell out with a shoulder injury. Diogo Leite will replace Sutalo in defence, while Pedraza will play on the left flank in place of Nuno Tavares. Zaccagni, Marusic and Furlanetto are also unavailable.

Lecce will be without Santiago Pierotti and Ivan Ilic. Di Francesco will stick with his usual starting XI, with Falcone in goal and Geubbels and N'Dri in attack. Updates on the confirmed line-ups will be available closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Lazio have won four and drawn one of their last five Serie A matches. Most recently, they beat Cagliari 2-1. Before that, they won 6-2 away to Sassuolo and 3-0 at Juventus. They have scored 14 goals and conceded four in this period, with their only match without a win a 1-1 home draw against Napoli.

Lecce have one win, one draw and three defeats in their last five league matches. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw against Torino. During this period, they lost 5-1 to Frosinone and 2-0 to Juventus, picking up just four points. Lecce have scored six goals and conceded nine in those five games.

Head-to-head record

The teams last met on 24 January 2026, when Lecce and Lazio drew 0-0 in Puglia. Before that, Lazio won 2-0 at home in November 2025, while Lecce won 1-0 at the Olimpico in May 2025. In their last five Serie A meetings, each side have won twice, with one draw.

League table

Lazio are top of the Serie A table, while Lecce are 14th.