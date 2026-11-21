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Serie A - Game Week 12 21 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

DAZN will show Lazio v Lecce live and holds the rights to all 380 matches in the 2026/27 Serie A season. The live-streaming options are below.

Lazio return to the Olimpico to defend their lead at the top of Serie A against Lecce. The match opens the 14th round of league fixtures on Saturday 21 November 2026.

Lazio have won four of their last five league games. Only a 1-1 draw at home to Napoli has interrupted that run. Gennaro Gattuso's side have scored 14 goals and conceded just four in that period, beating Sassuolo 6-2 away and Juventus 3-0 away.

Lecce sit 14th and need points to move away from the danger zone. Eusebio Di Francesco's side have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five league games. Their most recent positive result was a 1-1 draw against Torino.

Gattuso welcomes back Davide Frattesi, who returned from international duty carrying a knock but is fully available after a week of regular training with the squad. Albert Gudmundsson also returns after weeks out with a shoulder injury sustained on international duty. The Icelander is ready to play a part, though he is unlikely to start.

Mattia Zaccagni and Nuno Tavares have not recovered in time and remain out. Pedraza will play on the left flank, while Diogo Leite will take Sutalo's place in central defence.

Here's how to watch the match on TV and via live stream.

Team news

Frattesi has trained with Gattuso's squad all week and is 100% fit. Gudmundsson is also available again after returning to group training on Thursday 12 November following a long absence with a shoulder injury. In defence, Diogo Leite will replace Sutalo, while Pedraza will play on the left flank in place of Nuno Tavares. Zaccagni, Marusic and Furlanetto are also unavailable.

Lecce will be without Santiago Pierotti and Ivan Ilic. Di Francesco will stick with his usual starting XI, with Falcone in goal and Geubbels and N'Dri in attack. Confirmed line-ups will be available closer to kick-off.

Recent form

Lazio have four wins and a draw from their last five Serie A matches. They beat Cagliari 2-1 most recently, having previously won 6-2 away to Sassuolo and 3-0 away to Juventus. They have scored 14 goals and conceded four in that spell. Their only game without a win was a 1-1 draw at home to Napoli.

Lecce have one win, one draw and three defeats from their last five league games. They most recently drew 1-1 with Torino. During that spell, they lost 5-1 to Frosinone and 2-0 to Juventus, collecting just four points. Lecce have scored six goals and conceded nine across the five matches.

Previous meetings

Lecce and Lazio last met on 24 January 2026, drawing 0-0 in Puglia. Before that, Lazio won 2-0 at home in November 2025 and Lecce won 1-0 at the Olimpico in May 2025. Each side has won twice in their last five Serie A meetings, with one draw.

League table

Lazio are top of Serie A, while Lecce are 14th.