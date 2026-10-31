Serie A - Game Week 10 1 Nov 2026 - 09:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

DAZN streams Lazio-Cagliari exclusively. Download the app on a compatible device or watch directly on the platform's website. Customers who subscribe to both DAZN and Sky can activate DAZN 1 on channel 214 of their Sky box.

How to watch Lazio vs Cagliari with a VPN

Travelling abroad or trying to use your usual streaming service from another part of the world? You may run into geographical restrictions. A virtual private network (VPN) can help.



A VPN such as ExpressVPN establishes a secure, encrypted online connection. It lets you virtually change your location to a country where the match is being broadcast, bypassing geographical restrictions so you can watch your favourite team live.

Rino Gattuso's Lazio host Cagliari at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with excitement building around their Serie A campaign.

Nine wins and just one draw from the first ten rounds have put the capital club at the top of the table, with Inter three points behind.

At the Mapei Stadium, Lazio thrashed Sassuolo 6-2 in their last outing. Taylor, Isaksen, Floriani Mussolini and Zaccagni scored, while Noslin hit a brace. The win consolidated their outright lead.

Cagliari arrive at the Olimpico in contrasting form. Fabio Pisacane's side have lost three in a row, most recently 4-2 against Roma, and need a turnaround to climb from mid-table.

Nzola scored against Roma and leads Cagliari's attack. Against a Lazio side in this form, he faces a tough task.

Team news

Gattuso sticks with the core of the side who have dominated the league so far. Christos Mandas keeps his place in goal behind Floriani Mussolini at right-back, Doekhi and Provstgaard in central defence and Nuno Tavares on the left. Frattesi, Belahyane and Taylor make up the midfield, with Isaksen, Noslin and Zaccagni up front. Gudmundsson and Furlanetto remain unavailable through injury.

For Cagliari, Pisacane returns to a 4-3-2-1 formation. Caprile starts in goal behind a back four of Mina, Rodriguez, Obert and Zé Pedro. Winks and Deiola return to the starting line-up alongside Romano in midfield, while Adopo and Maldini play behind lone striker Nzola. Idrissi and Felici are unavailable through injury.

Recent form

Lazio have won their last four Serie A games, drawing only in a friendly against Juve Stabia. They beat Sassuolo 6-2 away in their most recent league match, having previously defeated Juventus 3-0 and Parma 2-1. Across their last five outings, they have scored 17 goals and conceded 10.

By contrast, Cagliari have won just one of their last five matches and head into this clash on a run of three consecutive defeats. Their last victory came away to Udinese, where they won 1-0. They have scored four goals and conceded 11 in their five most recent games.

Head-to-head record

The sides last met in February 2026, when Lazio drew 0-0 with Cagliari. Before that, Lazio won 2-0 at home in November 2025. Across their last five Serie A meetings, Lazio have won three, drawn one and lost one, scoring nine goals to Cagliari's two.

League table

In Serie A, Lazio sit second, while Cagliari are 11th.

NordVPN

Download and install: Sign up for ExpressVPN or another reliable VPN service (see GOAL's guide here), then download the app to your device. Connect to a server: Open the app and choose a server in a country where the match is being broadcast. For example, if you're in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server. Clear the cache: Your browser may store your previous location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to make sure the change takes effect. Start streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website or app and watch the match.

How to get your VPN working on your TV

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