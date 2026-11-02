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LASK vs Slovan Bratislava: Kick-off time

Champions League - Game Week 4 3 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Raiffeisen Arena

LASK and Slovan Bratislava kick off on 03.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch LASK vs Slovan Bratislava live today: TV and live stream details

DAZN will show the Champions League match between LASK and Slovan Bratislava live, with a stream available directly through its service.

Topics of the week: What has been happening at LASK and Slovan Bratislava?

With four wins and one defeat in their last five competitive matches, LASK come into this encounter in form. They beat WSG Tirol 2-1 at home in the Austrian Bundesliga last time out. A 5-4 cup win against Ried showed both the Linz side's attacking strength and their defensive vulnerability. Their most recent Champions League match brought a 3-2 away win at Sporting CP. Across those five games, LASK scored 14 goals and conceded nine.

Slovan Bratislava have four wins, one draw and one defeat. Their only setback was a 4-0 defeat against AS Roma in the Champions League. Since then, they've won two league matches in a row, most recently 2-1 at Zeleziarne Podbrezova. A 2-2 draw against Dukla Banska Bystrica accounts for their only dropped points in the league. Slovan scored eleven goals and conceded eight in their last five matches.

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava: Line-ups

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava: Form

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava: Head-to-head record

LASK vs Slovan Bratislava: The tables