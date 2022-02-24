Watch: Lacazette forces stoppage-time own goal as Arsenal sink Wolves to boost top-four bid

Alexandre Lacazette forced a dramatic stoppage-time own goal on Thursday as Arsenal sunk Wolves and boosted their bid for a top-four finish.

Wolves arrived at Emirates Stadium on Thursday night just two points behind the Gunners in the Premier League table having played a game more, and took the lead after 10 minutes when Hwang Hee-chan capitalised on a defensive mix-up.

The visitors held onto their advantage until the 82 minute, with substitute Nicolas Pepe breaking his top-flight goal duck for the season to level proceedings, and Arsenal stole all three points right at the death thanks to a superb piece of individual brilliance from Lacazette.

Watch: Lacazette inspires late winner for Arsenal

Lacazette played a clever one-two with Pepe in the box to give himself a clear sight of goal at Jose Sa's near post, and unleashed a shot which the Wolves goalkeeper could only deflect into the far corner of his net.

COMEBACK COMPLETE!



Alexandre Lacazette scores the stoppage time winner for Arsenal!



Arsenal move into 5th place, one point off of Manchester United with two games in hand. #ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/EpHR8bMDuw — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 24, 2022

What's been said?

Sa ended up being credited with an unwanted own goal as Lacazette was denied his fourth Premier League strike of the season.

The 30-year-old was disappointed with the decision, but it didn't detract too much from his joy over Arsenal's latest win, which saw them move up to fifth and to within a point of fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

"I feel really happy, it is amazing to win this kind of game in the last minute," Lacazette told Amazon Prime Video.

"We really wanted this win because we know it is important to be at the top of the table.

Article continues below

"I knew it was the end of the game and Nicolas Pepe gave me a good ball. It went in and we are happy with the three points. A bit sad it is not gone down for me, I want to score but most important is to win.

"We had a difficult January but we are coming back better in February."

Further reading